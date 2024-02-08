Torture, cruelty charges laid after Riverina dogs poisoned: police

A man accused of torturing animals has been charged after a months-long investigation by police.
In September, Murrumbidgee Police District officers began investigating multiple reports of two dogs allegedly being poisoned on several occasions.
Four months later, Griffith police's proactive crime team executed a search warrant at a Griffith home, where they allegedly seized a number of items including an air rifle, air rifle ammunition and a cleaning kit.
"The air rifle had been [allegedly] used to fire pellets at the dogs," police said.
A 63-year-old man was arrested after the February 1 raid and taken to Griffith police station, where he was charged with animal cruelty and firearms offences, police said.
He has been charged with torture, beat etc and cause prolonged suffering to an animal, as well as committing an act of cruelty against an animal.
The man faces possession charges for an unauthorised firearm, an unregistered firearm, and ammunition without holding a licence.
He is also accused of firing a weapon in a manner likely to injure persons or property, and not keeping a firearm safely.
The man will appear before Griffith Local Court on April 24 after being granted strict conditional bail.
