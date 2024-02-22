Carroll 'nervous' ahead of boxing debut at Brawl on the Bidgee

WAGGA sportsman Myles Carroll is confident he won't embarrass himself when he makes his boxing debut in Narrandera on Saturday night.
Carroll has decided to put the gloves on in the name of charity as he prepares to take to the ring at Brawl on the Bidgee Round Two at Henry Mathieson Oval.
Carroll admits he left his preparation to the last minute but is still hoping to hold his own when he takes on Corowa's Ash Roach over three 90 second rounds.
Brawl on the Bidgee's first event last year caught the attention of Carroll and planted the seed that led to him agreeing to take part in Saturday night's second edition.
"I just seen it on Facebook, the one they had about eight months ago," Carroll explained.
"Obviously it's for charity and being involved and working for Nick (Carmichael) at New Era, they're pretty big on helping people so I thought I could play my role.
"It's only a boxing match, although I'm very nervous about it.
"My opponent has a lot more experience and time to prepare. So I thought yeah I'll give it a crack for charity."
Carroll, a Riverina footballer and part of his father Wayne's racing stable, only threw the gloves on for the first time at the start of the month.
A boating accident and some shoulder problems has hindered his preparation somewhat but he expects to put up a good fight.
"Old mate's had no fights but six or seven months of training. I found out a month ago but I got run over by a boat so I had a stuffed arm for a couple of weeks.
"Tony from Barefoot Boxing has been giving me a hand. He's shown me a bit, obviously he's trying to show me four months worth of preparation pretty quickly. In my second session, he threw me in to spar with the boxers and I got a bit messed up, but it's all good fun.
"I don't think I'll embarrass myself. I'd like to think I'll give it a good crack at getting the win.
"He's only green as well but at the end of the day it's not about us, it's about raising money for charity."
Carroll is using his boxing debut to raise funds for Boys to the Bush, a community-based charity that focuses on preventative and early intervention strategies for disengaged young males.
Carroll set his sights on raising $10,000 and thinks it's a worthwhile cause.
"I've done a bit of work with Boys to the Bush. I can kind of relate to three or four years ago when Nick (Carmichael) gave me the opportunity to come work for them when I was probably struggling a little bit," he said.
"It doesn't matter how old you are. I know another mate of mine, a top jockey in Queensland, he did a bit of work with them when he was struggling a little bit so it's good to go back and give a hand when I can.
"I'm trying to give $10,000 a crack. It's out there, but I'm going to have a go."
Carroll said he's enjoyed the rigorous training program that's been involved with his bout.
"I love it. I'm giving it a proper go because I'm expecting people to dig deep in their pockets so I thought the least I could do is train hard," he said.
"It's probably done my mental health the world of good at the start of the year, training hard and not having a beer."
Boys to the Bush area manager Dean Whymark praised Carroll for his fundraising efforts.
"We love that people obviously value what Boys to the Bush do in the community," Whymark said.
"With the establishment of Wagga as a new location thanks to funding from Rabobank, obviously a local community member looking to raise money to help us initially get some programs off the ground is going to be amazing for youth in the Wagga community.
"We're so grateful that people value what we do and that they feel the need to be part of that. The good thing about Boys to the Bush is that we connect the youth to the community and vice versa and whenever members of the community can be involved and part of the journey for the boys, creating that village and wrapping around them...it's just enormous for kids at risk."
Donations can be made to Carroll's cause at https://bttb-brawl-on-the-bidgee.raiselysite.com/.
Narrandera's Maleka Afuamua-Lyons and Leeton's Tamaki Kohere are also taking part in a charity bout and are raising funds for The Glen Rehab and CanAssist.
David Rossenburg is also raising money for The Glenn McGrath Foundation with his fight. There will be actions and raffles on the night with proceeds being shared between Narrandera CanAssist and the Narrandera Rescue Squad.
Gates open at 5pm with the first fight to be held at 6.30pm. Tickets are available at the gate for $30, or can be purchased online by Friday at Eventbrite.
Saturday, February 25. Henry Mathieson Oval
Darcy Brown (Albury) v Mick Hall (Melbourne) - World Boxing League title
Jesse Ridell (Narrandera) v Admed Aljassim (Cobram) - Welterweight
Lucas Millemaggi (Leeton) v Mathew Collins (Wodonga) - Middleweight
Dayne Mortimer (Griffith) v Tony Kennedy (Corowa) - Super Heavyweight
Tino Taua (Albury) v Quintin Te Heke (Leeton) - Super Heavyweight
Daniel Jeffries (Wagga) v Blake Charlton (Cobram) - Main event Light Middleweight
Sione Fekelia (Wagga) v David Rossenburg (Melbourne) - EXO Super Heavyweight
Malek Afuamua-Lyons (Narrandera) v Tamaki Kohere (Leeton) - Charity Super Heavyweight
Myles Carroll (Wagga) v Ashley Roach (Corowa) - Charity Light Heavyweight
Chas Raczkowski (Wagga) v Jacob Bolkas (Wodonga) - EXO Lightweight
Ryan Prior-Greedy (Narrandera) v Jack Hay (Cobram) - Light middleweight
Tai Mitta (Griffith) v David Goodwin (Albury) - Cruiserweight
(Not in fight order)
