South Wagga captain-coach says it's time to 'flick the switch'

SOUTH Wagga captain-coach Joel Robinson admits 'the time is now' for the Blues to 'flick the switch' to avoid a shock finals miss.
The Blues crashed to their fourth loss from their past five matches when going down to fifth-placed Saint Michaels by 17 runs last Saturday.
While the Saints trail significantly in percentage, it moved them within a game of South Wagga in fourth spot.
With only three matches remaining until finals, the pressure is now well and truly on South Wagga ahead of their clash against ladder leaders Wagga City at McPherson Oval on Saturday.
Robinson admits the Blues are under the pump.
"One hundred per cent there's pressure," Robinson said.
"Saint Michaels are now knocking on the door. That was a massive slip up for us last week, not to get the job done last week.
"Now we're fighting it out for fourth spot and if we can get the job done over the next two or three weeks, it sets up for a cracking semi-final against Colts."
Robinson conceded it has been a frustrating slide from his team, one that is stacked with talent.
"It is certainly frustrating. From a coach's point of view, there's no denying the talent we've got in our club, but to not perform to the ability, that's potentially on me that I haven't been doing my job as good as I can to get the best out of everyone as well," he said.
"I think everyone's to blame, but we're addressing it and we've addressed it during the week and we've addressed it throughout the year but I do believe the wheel will start to turn and it has to be sooner than later but I'm really confident it's going to be this week."
Cal Dooley, who was set to miss finals with football commitments, goes out of the South Wagga team. Chase Grintell comes in.
Seb Graf, who underwent surgery for a broken thumb, is still a couple of weeks away.
Robinson believes the timing of the Wagga City showdown is a good one for the Blues.
"Yeah, we love playing Wagga City. I think the games over the last decade, I don't think there's really been a blowout game in any of the matches we've played against them," he said.
"They've got a fairly new group but they've still got the core there that have that history with us, and we've got the same as well. So I think the boys will be up for this game.
"We knocked them off at the start of the year and then in the shortened T20, that could have gone either way that game as well.
"The time's now to flick the switch otherwise the season will just roll on and we'll either finish fourth or we will miss finals, which would be a huge disappointment."
Robinson believes it is 'finishing games off' where the Blues need to improve.
He wants the South Wagga top order to stand up and go on with their starts.
"Blokes are getting starts but not knuckling down and taking the game upon themselves to win it," he said.
"That's where it's been lost. We've been getting lots of blokes getting starts, 20s, 30s to 60s and they're just not enough when you're chasing runs. Someone's got to stand up and be there until the last run.
"We've discussed all that sort of stuff and blokes are experienced enough to know that that's just got to change or the season will just keep panning out the way it is."
Saturday February 10
Wagga City v South Wagga at McPherson Oval (11.30am start)
Lake Albert v Wagga RSL at Rawlings Park (11.30am start)
Kooringal Colts v Saint Michaels at Robertson Oval (3pm start)
