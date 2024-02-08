More charges laid in accused historic Wagga sex assault case

Fresh charges have been laid against a man accused of a historic Wagga sexual assault.
Michael James Darmenia, 53, has been charged over the alleged assault of a 16-year-old girl in the heart of the city in the early 1990s.
More than three decades after the alleged incident, in August 2023, police charged the Geelong man with one count of inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse and two counts of aggravated sexual assault in the company of one or more persons.
Darmenia was represented by his solicitor in court on Wednesday, when it was revealed he was now facing a further three charges of being a principal in the second degree to the attempted serious offence of aggravated sexual assault where the offender was in the company of one or more persons.
A principal in the second degree refers to a person who assists another in committing a crime and is present when it was committed, but does not actually take part.
Police were called to Docker Street about 3am on April 28, 1991, following reports a then-16-year-old girl had been walking alone when she was approached by two men unknown to her.
The men offered to walk her home before they allegedly grabbed the teenager and pushed her to the ground.
Police allege the teenage girl was punched in the head before being sexually assaulted by both men.
The pair fled the scene on foot a short time later.
Officers from the then-Riverina Local Area Command were notified and commenced an investigation, but no arrests were made.
In 2021, detectives from the State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad established Strike Force Erang to re-investigate the matter following further technological advancements to analyse DNA profiles.
Following extensive investigations, strike force detectives and Victorian police arrested Darmenia in East Melbourne last year and charged him over the matter.
While he was initially refused bail in the Melbourne Magistrates Court, he was granted conditional bail in the Parramatta Local Court on August 21, 2023.
In court this week, magistrate Rebecca Hosking extended that bail and adjourned the case to April 3.
