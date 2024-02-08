Spots still up for grabs two weeks out from West Wyalong Knockout

A NUMBER of spots remain up for grabs in the time-honoured West Wyalong Knockout.
Just over two weeks remain until this year's pre-season knockout and organisers will again offer record prizemoney of $30,800, with a lucrative $20,000 to the winner.
Ten teams are paid up for this year's knockout, to be held on February 23-24, with nominations still coming in.
Group Nine will be well represented with defending champions Young set to return in their quest to go back-to-back.
Southcity, Kangaroos and Temora are also paid up, while hosts West Wyalong and Tullibigeal-Lake Cargelligo among the Group 20 clubs to enter so far.
The knockout can accommodate up to 16 clubs and West Wyalong president Matt Goodwin expects a couple more clubs to commit before the draw is completed next Wednesday.
"Nominations are still coming in. We're still hoping to get a few more but it doesn't matter if we don't," Goodwin said.
"In the past we've run it with 10, where five winners go through and the three best losers. It's still good football and there's still going to be eight teams go through to the Saturday night.
"If clubs want to get in and have a crack at winning $20,000, please do so."
Rounding out the teams to lock their positions in early are three from Canberra, including knockout regulars Woden Valley.
While the winner will walk away with $20,000, $6000 is on offer to the runner up and $1500 to each of the losing semi-finalists.
The entry fee for the clubs is $600. West Wyalong is thrilled to have the support again of major sponsor Evolution Mining, along with the likes of Penrith Panthers, McClintock Farming and the West Wyalong Old Boys.
Goodwin said everything was in place for a big weekend of rugby league.
"There will be plenty of rugby league action and the ground looks magnificent as usual," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.