The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Spots still up for grabs two weeks out from West Wyalong Knockout

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated February 8 2024 - 4:24pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Wyalong Knockout organisers are hopeful that a couple more clubs will come on board for this year's event. Picture by Les Smith
West Wyalong Knockout organisers are hopeful that a couple more clubs will come on board for this year's event. Picture by Les Smith

A NUMBER of spots remain up for grabs in the time-honoured West Wyalong Knockout.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.