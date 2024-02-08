The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

CSU stalwart to face off against Lavington teammates at Crossroads

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
February 8 2024 - 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSU midfielder Gabrielle Goldsworthy takes a kick while flanked by Collingullie-Wagga players in 2023. Picture by Les Smith
CSU midfielder Gabrielle Goldsworthy takes a kick while flanked by Collingullie-Wagga players in 2023. Picture by Les Smith

There are not many players who can boast playing for two teams in a year, even fewer could boast playing against their teammates for two different teams.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.