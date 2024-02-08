CSU stalwart to face off against Lavington teammates at Crossroads

There are not many players who can boast playing for two teams in a year, even fewer could boast playing against their teammates for two different teams.
The Southern NSW Women's League runs from February to April, and is ripe with winter footballers looking for a summer season run.
After back-to-back premierships on the border, Lavington Panthers players have joined the competition, boosting teams experience and building fitness for their winter season.
Charles Sturt University's Gabrielle Goldsworthy has played with the club since 2018.
But this weekend, the Bushpig stalwart will face her border teammates in the Panthers-stacked Brookdale Bluebells.
Coming off the back of a three-point win over Collingullie-Wagga, CSU coach Sam Barrow is hoping Goldsworthy can provide a unique insight to their opposition.
"Normally you go in, there's new people to the sport, you don't know where they've travelled in from, obviously with having Gab who has played with a lot of these girls, we'll have an insight of where they play, what position, and maybe a little bit into their style and who we could possibly match them up on," Barrow said.
"I think it will be a good contest, because they've got those girls from Lavington, I think they're going to be a skilful team, very well drilled and well structured.
"Having that longer competition, those players will know where each other's going to be and be able to play a little more of that instinct football."
Starting the game strong will be key Barrow said, but being able to maintain energy through longer quarters could be make or break.
With an extra three minutes in each term to play out, substitution and grinding to the siren is a tactical addition to the game.
Combine some player intel with their experience at Crossroads Oval last week and Barrow feels his side is in a good position heading into the round two game.
With Peter Hastie Oval not fit to be played on, the Bushpigs have nominated Crossroads as their interim home ground.
"For those girls who had their first game, it got those nerves out of the way, and playing on a familiar ground, 'Gullies ground is in really good condition," Barrow said.
"It's a really nice deck, the girls were very good running around on it and hopefully can do the same on Friday night."
Battling strong wind last week, CSU's accuracy was woeful at just 15 per cent in their 2.11 (23) to 3.2 (20) win over the Demons.
With pre-season beginning in mid-2023, Barrow said camaraderie within the playing group is strong but difficulties with early season availability has impacted player preparations slightly.
Wagga Tigers v North Wagga at Maher Oval
East Wagga-Kooringal v Collingullie-Wagga at Gumly Oval
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes v Turvey Park at Mangoplah Sportsground
Marrar v Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Langtry Oval
Northern Jets v Leeton-Whitton at Ariah Park Sportsground
Coolamon v Temora at Kindra Park
Griffith v Narrandera at Griffith Ex-Servicemen's Fields
Charles Sturt University v Brookdale at Crossroads Oval
