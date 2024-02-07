The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Berejiklian, Maguire ICAC revelation drives integrity changes for MPs

By Jack Gramenz
Updated February 7 2024 - 5:12pm, first published 5:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ICAC inquiry that revealed the secret relationship of former Wagga MP Daryl Maguire and Gladys Berejiklian - pictured at Wagga Base Hospital in 2017 - has prompted changes to the ministerial code of conduct.
The ICAC inquiry that revealed the secret relationship of former Wagga MP Daryl Maguire and Gladys Berejiklian - pictured at Wagga Base Hospital in 2017 - has prompted changes to the ministerial code of conduct.

An investigation that sensationally revealed ex-premier Gladys Berejiklian's secret relationship with disgraced former Wagga MP Daryl Maguire has sparked a slew of integrity changes for NSW politicians.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.