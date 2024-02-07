Whyman returns to Matildas squad ahead of Uzbekistan Olympic qualifiers

Wagga's Jada Whyman has returned to the Matildas squad.
Whyman was named in the 23 player squad by head coach Tony Gustavsson ahead of the third round of Olympic qualifiers.
After disappointment in 2023 when she missed selection for the FIFA Women's World Cup, she is one of three keepers named ahead of the qualifier games against Uzbekistan.
She takes stalwart keeper Lydia Williams' (ankle) place in the squad.
One of four changes made since the last Olympic qualifier game in October, Gustavsson said he is conscious the game will not be an easy win.
"Selecting this squad has been a challenge with a lot of moving parts; from injuries to some players and reduction of competitive match minutes for other players due to off-seasons," Gustavsson said.
"The challenge has also created opportunity with consistent performers provided an opening to be contributors during a vital set of Olympic Qualifiers.
"We have been evaluating players consistently in recent months and our goal has been to find the balance between the most in-form and those who will work well in terms of on pitch connections and chemistry."
Australia and Uzbekistan have played once, in 2007, where Australia won 10-0.
Whyman is one of two players in the squad without a cap.
The qualifiers will be played on Saturday February 24 (Tashkent, Uzbekistan) and Wednesday February 28 (Melbourne).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.