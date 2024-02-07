Gorrel hopeful of a winning return for Country Championships-bound mare

WAGGA trainer Doug Gorrel is hoping promising mare Asgarda can win her way into Country Championships calculations at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Thursday.
Asgarda has enjoyed a strong start to her racing career with three wins and two second placings from eight starts.
She will face the toughest test of her short career on Thursday when she contests the Country Championships Preview Class Four Handicap (1300m) at Wagga.
Asgarda is on the path to the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Preview (1400m) at Albury on Sunday week and Gorrel would love nothing more than to see her justify that target with a first-up victory in the lead-up.
"I hope she wins. I want to see her win," Gorrel said.
"I'm not certain that she's in that grade of the better Country Championships contenders but she's not far off them.
"I'd rather her win and keep winning."
Asgarda warmed up for her return with an impressive trial win at Wagga last week.
That was on the back of finishing last preparation with a four and a half length romp at Albury.
Gorrel is rapt with the way the four-year-old mare has returned.
"Yeah she's come back really good. Matured a bit between the ears," he said.
"She's a really pleasant horse to deal with. She used to be a little awkward to deal with but she's a really mature mare now and she's been working great.
"Her work's been super, pre and post that trial so I don't think we can do much more.
"I think she's pretty spot on for (Thursday) and then it just depends whether she can take that next step into the Championship heat, where it's going to be harder still.
"I think she'll go well. A good draw (on Thursday) helps too, she can possie up without too much stress, which is important first up. We done a fair bit of work and she only had three or four weeks off."
Kayla Nisbet takes the ride from barrier two. Nisbet will stay on board for the feature at Albury on Sunday week.
Gorrel will also debut a two-year-old on Thursday when Lost Ya Sock in the Maiden Plate (1000m).
Purchased from the Inglis Classic Sale and raced by a big group of predominantly ladies, Lost Ya Sock will have a big following.
She won a trial at Wagga last week in preparation for her debut but is drawn wide on Thursday with Danny Beasley to ride.
"She's a real big two-year-old and for that reason, I think she'll be a much better horse in another year," Gorrel explained.
"She's been going great. She's done everything right.
"With the poor draw, it's tempting to scratch and wait another day but at this stage we're going around. If she can find a little bit of luck in running then I suspect she'll be thereabouts.
"It is a pretty hard race, it's a pretty strong maiden for Wagga. She'll need luck from the draw but she's a nice horse, I'm confident we've got a nice horse but we won't see the best of her for another prep or two."
Dream, Inherit rounds out Gorrel's chances when she resumes in the Rodney Parsons OAM Benchmark 82 Handicap (1400m).
Gorrel believes a race like the Gundagai Cup might be her target this preparation and expects her to make a solid return.
"She's a nice mare and 1400 first up won't be a problem. She's pretty fit," he said.
"I'd probably prefer to start at 1200, but she's a good chance even though there's some nice horses in the race.
"I think they're all genuine top three or four chances."
