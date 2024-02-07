Wagga flight cuts hindering easy travel as industry booms: commuters

The community has expressed concern after major Wagga carrier Rex Airlines extended flight cuts by more than six months.
In 2023, Rex cut back its Wagga to Melbourne return flights from 12 per week down to just seven, and reducing its Wagga to Sydney schedule down from five to three.
Further cuts were also made to the Sydney-Griffith, Sydney-Narrandera and Sydney-Albury routes, and while these were set to end at the end of March, the airline has now pushed back that date until October 27.
Clay Rose works in the energy sector at Lockhart and said there is a real lack of flights to the state's largest inland city.
"There is a lot of construction going on in the area at the moment and many people on the jobs who are travelling from Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth, can't get direct flights to Wagga," Mr Rose said.
He said the company has 200 workers at Lockhart.
"A lot of them are affected by the limited number of flights coming into Wagga," he said.
Mr Rose copped fare increases on the chin, saying he has become used to increased costs since the pandemic.
Fly-in fly-out miner Anthony Sajj also expressed concern and said the situation needs to be improved to grow the city.
"Having more flights means more people [can] come out [to Wagga]," he said.
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said it was "always disappointing to hear when there's a cut in services, all around the region, not just in Wagga".
"But, there is an increasing demand for people going to Sydney, Melbourne or elsewhere for business," Cr Tout said.
Despite the latest extension of flight cuts, the mayor is "hopeful" that the airline will "resolve the supply chain and pilot issues".
"We're looking forward to working with Rex to hopefully resolve those [issues] and reinstate those flights in October," Cr Tout said.
Rex attributed the shortage to "continuing dislocated supply chains post COVID ... heavily impacting the provision of aircraft spare parts, especially aircraft engine parts".
The airline's general manager of network strategy Warrick Lodge said the extension was made with the intention to provide customers with greater certainty and reduce last-minute cancellations.
