House pride a highlight of Sacred Heart swimming carnival

SPORTSMANSHIP was the highlight of Sacred Heart Primary School's swimming carnival.
Sacred Heart's year two to six students made the annual voyage out to Junee Aquatic Centre on Tuesday for the school swimming carnival.
Dwyer (236 points) prevailed as champion house for the second consecutive year, finishing ahead of Henschke (195), Carroll (149) and Brennan (144).
Among the standout competitors were the Rands siblings, Henley and Sully, who took out the junior and senior boys age champion titles respectively.
Sacred Heart sports coordinator Scott Lucas loved the way the students went about the swimming carnival.
"It was just the sportsmanship that all students showed throughout the day," Lucas said.
"The pride they showed in their houses was great to see.
"All the kids got in there and tried their best."
Junior girl: Audrey Ellison 1, Lottie Richards 2
Junior boy: Henley Rands 1, Hugo Bailey 2
11 years girl: Zali Figgis 1, India Dutfield 2
11 years boy: Harry Treloar 1, Tommy Patton 2
Senior girl: Georgia Renshaw 1, Tilly Pembleton and Callie Hosie 2
Senior boy: Sully Rands 1, Sam Broadhead, Joey Chen and James Plumb 2
