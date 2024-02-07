St Michael's thrives after school break, new talent continues to impress

Six weeks off did not harm for St Michael's under 16s who have returned to finals contention following their win over Lake Albert Maroon.
Returning to the field a week early to play their washed out round seven match, St Michael's earned themselves a nine wicket win over Lake Albert (1/141 - 7/139).
The boys were strong at bat, with Jett Spencer (32), Jasper Wood (31), and Ashton Campbell (30) all retiring not out.
Coach Wayne Mutton was impressed with how well the boys played after just one training session.
Now in the top four, Mutton said this season hasn't been about making finals but bringing new players into the sport.
"I haven't paid much attention [to the ladder] to be honest but I think were there about, if we play well over the next couple of weeks we'll make finals but if not we'll miss out unfortunately," Mutton said.
"The boys are really accepting and really strong on our rotations, we don't have a set 11 batting order or bowling order, it rotates each week.
"The boys are all very very inclusive of that, we've got a couple of kids who are very new to cricket and the boys are very conscious that it is a team game and they're all in it together and they support each other really well."
Shocked and how quickly the boys got back into the swing of being on field, not even a tiresome return to school held them back.
"They were fantastic, first game back after school holidays and they did really well," he said..
"We only had one training run before we got back into it so you don't know where they're up to.
"Batting wise we had three kids retire, they were all fantastic, Ashton, Jett and Jasper, then Travis McCaig and Jack Burgess finished off really well.
"It was more the bowling I was impressed with, everyone bowled really really well. We've got a lot of ability but we've been quite erratic with our execution bowling wise throughout the year, but they're all truing really had and we keep improving.
"They've all got ability, it's very hard to bowl on those synthetic wickets, some of those run ups are quite difficult to get around, week-to-week there's different circumstances."
Returning to the field this Friday the boys take on the top-of-the-ladder South Wagga Blues.
Around the grounds South Wagga had a seven wicket win over Wagga Cats and RSL had a 40-run win over Lake Albert Gold.
