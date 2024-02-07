The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

St Michael's thrives after school break, new talent continues to impress

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated February 7 2024 - 4:58pm, first published 4:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Michael's bowler Riley Mortiladis lines up his run. Picture by Les Smith
St Michael's bowler Riley Mortiladis lines up his run. Picture by Les Smith

Six weeks off did not harm for St Michael's under 16s who have returned to finals contention following their win over Lake Albert Maroon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.