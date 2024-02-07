Game Changer program provides team environment for all abilities athletes

The next generation of all ability rugby league players are invited to an inclusive workshop run by Sky Blues player Millie Elliott.
The Game Changer tour is travelling regional NSW giving children and adults with disability a chance to sit with Elliott and teammate Kenzie Apps in a confidence-building workshop.
Inspired to bring the tour regionally after watching her younger sister Hannah, who has Down Syndrome, miss out on team opportunities in their home town of Cobargo, Elliott said she's excited to bring a team-like environment to participants.
Fond memories of NRL players making an appearance at her school motivated Elliott to design a program that went beyond a photo opportunity.
"I know that there's not many opportunities or services out there that provide what we do from an elite sporting background with people with disabilities," Elliott said.
"I think it's really important to reach the areas that need it most and don't often get it.
"I've seen the difference that our program makes not only for our participants but as a family member of someone with a disability I know the importance of having these programs."
The two hour program includes an hour-long wellness session inside before transitioning outdoors to drills and games.
Elliott said the program knows team environments are important but that it can be a daunting experience to change routine or meet with new people.
"We do a lot of confidence building to try and get people back active and into the community and feeling part of a team," she said.
"I've been lucky enough to be involved in a team pretty much my whole live, and it has been there for me through challenges on and off the field, they're my good mates, they're my life-long friends, they're there through the good times and the bad as well.
"It's so important that no matter what a team looks like, we touch on that it doesn't have to be a sporting team it could be a cooking group or a dancing class, it's important to have those people around you that support you and are there for you when you need them."
Evolving the program as community needs are identified, Elliott has two sessions running in Wagga, one for children and one for people over 18-years-old.
She is hopeful the program can help fill the limbo after school finishes and build confidence for participants as they find new structure.
"It's a bit of a limbo area, you're so used to your routine, seeing your friends every day, catching the school bus and going to school, when you finish that you might get a little bit lost," she said.
"We really wanted to help that age group have the confidence they would have had at school and have that in the community."
Participation in the program is free but requires pre-registration.
