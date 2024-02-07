Club 'totally opposed' to Football Wagga game day change plan

Henwood Park are opposed to Football Wagga's proposal to move men's first and second grade games to Saturdays.
The club cited lack of consultation and knock on impacts of the change for their opposition.
President Tony Dobbin said the club acknowledges change is needed but said there needs to be consultation over the next year before making changes to the competition format.
Dobbin said clubs had just 24 hours notice of the proposed changes ahead of Football Wagga's January meeting.
"We are totally opposed to it," Dobbin said.
"At the meeting they said here's a quick rundown of what's happening... we suggested at that meeting that this is a major change and it needs to be worked out through this year for the implementation of the agreed outcomes in 2025."
Talking to clubs across the region, Dobbin said none he spoke to had been consulted before the proposal was sent prior to the meeting.
Henwood Park would struggle to field a men's first grade team if the games were played on Saturdays due primarily to player work commitments.
Dobbin said a greater concern is the knock-on effect moving those games would have across the competition.
"When we started talking about the implications of this, it looked clean and simple on paper, but there are implications on how clubs organise, how we do things, player retention, I could think of something and another club would say 'oh, we haven't thought of that but have you thought of this', and one aspect impacts another and it just became overwhelming," Dobbin said.
"Part of that was most people said we weren't consulted on this.
"I will say upfront, there's potentially things in there that look okay, but when you take it as a whole it's not okay for this season at least.
"The headlines are all focusing on first grade players and it appears that some consultation might have occurred between one or two people and individual players, but players are not clubs.
"You have to talk to the clubs, because clubs look at it from an entity point of view, there are 3000 registered players in the Football Wagga footprint, and first grade players make up just five per cent of that."
If the top grades move to Saturday, third grade games may be shifted to Sunday to make fields available for them.
Clubs were also asked to provide feedback on whether fourth fourth grade should be replaced by a Friday social competition.
Dobbin is concerned that changes to each grade will leave the sport vulnerable if players do not want to rearrange their weekends under a new structure.
Additionally he called for greater reflection on how the changes would impact club staff and volunteer availability.
Though not comfortable with the proposed changes being implemented for 2024, Dobbin said issues could be ironed out over the coming year with consultation.
The club is in support of moving the women's competition to a later time slot on Sundays to make the game more accessible for those players.
"We're not necessarily disagreeing, our club wants to know what is so critical that makes it imperative that it must change today," he said.
"There's no valid reason that we can find it needs to happen this very day.
"Work it through, work it through with the clubs, and lets see what we can agree on.
"At the end of the day, we recognise change is needed, change is good, there's no drama with that, we've got to be able to work it through and say that will work for us as a whole."
Football Wagga is taking feedback from club on the proposition.
