Drug, theft charges laid after Prado found on fire in state forest

A young man will face a Riverina court charged over the alleged theft and destruction of a 4WD.
Riverina Police District officers investigating a report of a Toyota Prado being stolen from a property on Simpson Street in Tumut early on Monday morning soon after found it in flames in the state forest.
Rural Fire Service crews were then called in and the blaze was brought under control and extinguished.
A 22-year-old man was later arrested after police stopped a ute in the area and subjecting it to a search.
After being taken to Tumut's police station, the man was charged with four counts of possessing a prohibited drug, having a knife in a public place, vehicle theft and destroying or damaging property (greater than $15,000).
The man was granted conditional bail and is due to appear before Tumut Local Court on April 10.
