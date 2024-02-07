The Daily Advertiser
INSIDE RACING: Burnet faces race against time with Championships contender

MM
By Matt Malone
February 7 2024 - 1:30pm
Wagga trainer Darrell Burnet with Supido Beauty last year. Picture by Les Smith
YOUNG Wagga trainer Darrell Burnet is facing a race against time to get Supido Beauty to the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

