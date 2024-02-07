INSIDE RACING: Burnet faces race against time with Championships contender

YOUNG Wagga trainer Darrell Burnet is facing a race against time to get Supido Beauty to the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier.
Supido Beauty, a winner of four of her eight starts, was expected to be one of the major players in this year's $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m), to be held at Albury on Sunday week.
But after trialling nicely at Albury last month, Supido Beauty missed a lead-up run and is now no certainty to meet the starter.
Burnet has resisted the temptation of rushing to find another lead-up race and will now accept for the feature at Albury on Sunday week before making a decision on whether Supido Beauty starts.
"I'm still going to accept," Burnet said.
"She was meant to race last Thursday in the race Dupride Star won. Nothing happened but I had to give her a little bit of medication so she was unable to race.
"It's not ideal."
Burnet now has to weigh up giving Supido Beauty her first test over 1400m first-up.
He has other options and is also weighing up a crack at the $122,250 Magic Millions 3&4YO Classic at Murray Bridge in Adelaide on March 9.
Supido Beauty has won all four of her country starts.
...
A NUMBER of horses will get their chance to move into Country Championships contention at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Thursday.
A number of hopefuls will have their final hit-out, with most going around in the $29,000 Country Championship Preview Class Four Handicap (1300m).
It's shaping up that six of the eight horses in the preview are pushing on towards the $150,000 feature.
...
ALBURY sprinter Sparring will head back to one of his favourite hunting grounds on Friday night.
Fresh from returning to his best form with a win at Wagga on Australia Day, Sparring will return to Moonee Valley for a $60,000 heat of the 55 Second Challenge over 955m.
Sparring has won two of his four starts at Moonee Valley, including a heat of the 955m series at this corresponding meeting last year.
Albury trainer Ron Stubbs believes the five-year-old is back at his best after the win at Wagga.
"I think so. Even the time he ran in that race at Wagga, he can sustain very quick sectionals over the five (furlongs) when he puts it together," Stubbs said.
"We know he likes the track. It's just the next time you go there, you're stepping up in class, that's the only issue but anyway, we'll keep trying."
Craig Williams takes the ride, having won at his only prior ride on the horse.
...
TUMUT Turf Club will host their Cup meeting on Saturday.
The $19,000 Tumut Cup Benchmark 74 Handicap (1400m) is the feature and has attracted 13 nominations.
Berrigan Cup winner Choice Harvest, trained by Craig Weeding at Wangaratta, has been given the top weight of 60.5 kilograms.
Tumbarumba Cup winner Eamonn's Memory will look to secure his second feature in the space of two weeks, while Off Shaw, Dream Inherit, Daly Heads and Diamond Carat are all among the nominations.
Among the trainers targeting the meeting is former jockey Dylan Dunn, who has nominated three to come from his Mornington base.
The club has plenty of entertainment organised for the big day with music, fashions on the field and more.
...
THE local connections of former Wagga galloper Willybeafactor were cheering on Saturday as he broke through for his first metropolitan victory.
Willybeafactor ended his string of placings with victory in the $50,000 Benchmark 66 Handicap (1250m) at Morphettville last Saturday.
The seven-year-old made the move to Adelaide with trainer George Dimitropoulos late last year and has now taken his career earnings just under $200,000.
...
MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club (MTC) members and regular race goers are among those mourning the loss of Colleen Parsons.
Parsons passed away on Australia Day last month, aged 80.
The MTC made Parsons a life member on Australia Day, shortly before she passed away.
Parsons was a popular racegoer at Wagga meetings and could be regularly found at the same table in the member's lounge.
Her funeral was held in Griffith last Monday.
...
ALBURY Racing Club have secured a coup for their Gold Cup carnival launch next month.
Legendary trainer Gai Waterhouse will be guest speaker at the Albury Gold Cup carnival launch on Friday March 1 at the Albury Commercial Club.
Tickets are available via the Commercial Club.
...
FORMER Wagga jockey Bryan Murphy stole the spotlight in another sporting code last month.
Murphy showed his all-round ability by taking a lucrative catch during the Adelaide Test Match between Australia and the West Indies.
Murphy took part in a Bundaberg Rum promotion during a break in the test and picked up $50,000 for taking a catch.
...
GALLOPS
Thursday: Wagga (TAB)
Saturday: Tumut (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Albury (TAB)
Tuesday: Young (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Monday: Wagga (TAB)
Wednesday: Temora (TAB)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.