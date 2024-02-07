ON THE PACE: Salestopper a strong start for region's yearlings

A YEARLING prepared in Wagga topped the Australian Pacing Gold Sale at Melbourne.
Roger Strong put the polish on the Bettors Delight-Left For Dead colt.
Leeton's Michael Boots paid $210,000 to the close relative of Leap To Fame.
The colt is by the same sire as Leap To Fame and the pair are out of full sisters, who are also full sisters to For A Reason.
Strong thought the timing of the sale worked in their favour.
"It was good timing, he's by the right stallion and with Leap To Fame winning the night before it turned out pretty good," Strong said.
Boots also paid $60,000 for a Sweet Lou-Habanero colt offered by the Johnson family from The Rock.
The Johnsons also sold a Downbytheseaside half-sister to Maajida for $40,000.
****
WARATAH Lou's victory at Newcastle on Friday has helped him secure a spot in the first round of Chariots Of Fire qualifiers.
Waratah Lou, who is owned and bred by Dianne Kelly, scored his first win since the NSW Breeders Challenge heats in October.
He was subsequently second in the group one final.
However he's in for a much tougher task in the Hondo Grattan at Menangle on Saturday night.
The top four will qualify for the $250,000 feature.
Waratah Lou has drawn eight but two emergencies have drawn inside him.
****
STRAVINKSY made it two straight Menangle wins on Saturday.
After going over a win without a victory, the Riverina-owned and bred pacer again nudged the 1:50 mark.
After going 1:50.1 last week, Stravinsky clocked 1:50.2 as he led all the way to score by 5.1 metres.
****
RIVERINA-BRED Leap To Fame added another grand circuit win to his resume after taking out the $500,000 Hunter Cup at Melton on Saturday.
The reigning Inter Dominion winner broke through the $2 million mark with his 32nd career win from 42 starts.
He was able to work to the front before holding off Dont Stop Dreaming to win by 1.6 metres.
Former Riverina reinsman Nathan Jack took out the other feature on the night.
After winning his heat earlier on the program, French import was able to edge out Inter Dominion winner Just Believe to take out the $300,000 Great Southern Star Final.
Earlier in the night Cameron Hart and Jason Grimson combined to book the first place in the Chariots Of Fire with stable newcomer Fergie Ferocious.
In his first start for Grimson, the four-year-old was able to take out the Bonzana.
The former Riverina pair also finished 11th with Cya Art in the Hunter Cup.
****
STEVE Pike won his first race in two years at Leeton on Friday.
Wearing the famous Paleface Adios colours, Pike was able to score with Miss Jassie.
It was the mare, who Pike bred and part-owns, his placing in six starts.
However it was a costly victory with Pike given a 14-day suspension after being found to have caused interference in the race.
****
ALBURY will kick start their carnival on Friday night.
Leading into their Carnival Of Cups feature on February 16, harness racing heads to the border for the first time this year.
Young then races on Tuesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.