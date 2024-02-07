The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

ON THE PACE: Salestopper a strong start for region's yearlings

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
February 7 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bettors Delight-Left For Dead colt prepared by Roger Strong brought $210,000 at the APG Melbourne sale on Sunday.
The Bettors Delight-Left For Dead colt prepared by Roger Strong brought $210,000 at the APG Melbourne sale on Sunday.

A YEARLING prepared in Wagga topped the Australian Pacing Gold Sale at Melbourne.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.