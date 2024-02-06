Two hospitalised after scooter, car crash in separate Wagga incidents

A man and a woman have been hospitalised after being involved in unrelated incidents across Wagga this week.
About 3pm on Monday, emergency services were called to Lord Baden Powell Drive, Kooringal, following reports that a car had hit a tree.
Officers attached to the Riverina Police District attended the scene and found that a Holden hatchback had left the road and crashed into a tree.
NSW Ambulance assessed the driver, a 24-year-old man, at the scene and conveyed him to Wagga Base Hospital with a head injury.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Meanwhile, about 8pm the same day emergency services rushed to the scene of a scooter crash on Red Hill Road at Bourkelands.
A police spokesperson said a woman fell off her scooter.
Paramedics attended the scene and assessed the woman in her 20s before taking her to Wagga Base Hospital with leg, elbow and face injuries.
