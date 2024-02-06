Travel paradise as Wagga precinct to host mega-caravan and camping show

Wagga travel-lovers are in for a real treat as a major caravan and camping show returns to the city this weekend.
Around 15,000 people are expected to attend the annual Caravan, Camping and Leisure Expo when it kicks off its 21st show on Friday morning at The Range Function Centre.
The three-day event, is set to attract a crowd with extensive display of motor homes, camper vans and camper-trailers.
Organiser Jeff Leech is excited to be back in town and is already hard at work making final preparations for the big weekend.
"We've got all different sizes of motor homes [this year]," Mr Leech said.
He said the show will also feature over 300 caravans.
Another highlight of this year's event is "hybrids", according to Mr Leech.
"They are like a small caravan," he said.
Meanwhile, the function hall will provide some much-needed equipment to assist travellers with their journey.
"The hall is full of accessories and gadgets, little bits and pieces for caravanning and camping," Mr Leech said.
He said accessories range from electric bikes to dog leads, horse harnesses and more.
To keep people sustained in their three-day descent into the world of caravans, there will be a "food court" with about 10 food trucks on site over the weekend.
"There will be a huge amount of food and drinks available," Mr Leech said.
Wheras the expo used to primarily attract grey nomads, in recent years it has witnessed a surge in interest among younger families.
"The average age [of attendees] is dropping significantly," he said.
Mr Leech said this change is being driven by the increase in cost for overseas and interstate travel costs.
"More people are going camping than ever before, especially families," he said.
Looking to the skies, Mr Leech is optimistic despite the recent heat and rainy weather as the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts "good" weather for the weekend.
Wagga is set to hover between maximums of 30 and 31 degrees across the three days with no rain expected.
To attend the event, patrons can purchase tickets online or at the door by cash or card.
Adult entry is $16 a head while concession is $13 and admission is free for accompanied children aged 16 and under.
The event will run from 9am to 4pm from Friday through Sunday in The Range Gardens and Exhibition Centre at 308 Copland Street, East Wagga.
