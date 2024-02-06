The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Travel paradise as Wagga precinct to host mega-caravan and camping show

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated February 8 2024 - 12:01pm, first published February 7 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga caravan, camping and leisure roadshow sales manager with Avida Sydney Mike Hollister and the Avida Longreach motor home, selling for around $420,000. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga caravan, camping and leisure roadshow sales manager with Avida Sydney Mike Hollister and the Avida Longreach motor home, selling for around $420,000. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga travel-lovers are in for a real treat as a major caravan and camping show returns to the city this weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.