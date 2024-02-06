New students make a splash at Henschke Primary School swimming carnival

A COUPLE of newcomers were quick to make their mark at Henschke Primary School's swimming carnival on Tuesday.
Beth Hazelman and Max Heckendorf marked their first Henschke carnivals with dominant displays in the pool at Oasis Aquatic Centre.
Hazelman and Heckendorf made their senior divisions their own on the way to age champion titles.
Henschke Primary School sports coordinator Josh Malone was impressed by the two new students.
"We had a couple of new kids to the school and they both became age champions," Malone said.
"It's always nice for new students to come to the school and have some different winners."
Jones claimed the champion house title for the third year in succession.
Malone said increased participation numbers was a highlight of the event.
"The kids were really good. Their sportsmanship and participation was great," he said.
"The kids were participating in more races, which was good to see."
Junior girl: Leni McClure
Junior boy: Oscar Fellows
11 years girl: Majella Woods
11 years boy: Max Pembleton
Senior girl: Beth Hazelman
Senior boy: Max Heckendorf
