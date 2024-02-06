The fact is, electric cars and vegan foods are not for everyone

Sky News had a story about a vegan restaurant in Macclesfield (UK) that had few customers, so they added meat dishes for husbands who would otherwise not come.
Vegan activists protested. "All 10 of them," the commentator facetiously added.
We attended a vegan wedding last year, and as we were leaving a guest commented on the amount of food left over, pondering that maybe it would be given to the poor. "They wouldn't be so cruel!" retorted another.
Vegan food is not for everyone, and similarly electric cars do not suit everyone's needs, particularly for us in the country. Buyers are risking their money on new and unproven technology.
A story in the DA's Australia Day edition, "Major automaker recalls electric cars due to fire risk", mentioned safety concerns with the Audi e-Tron GT's battery housing. Every week we seem to read about a battery fire.
Only 222 of these electric 2022-23 Audis are being recalled. I am surprised so many were sold. The story added 4300 Teslas were similarly recalled, but for a software update.
In America, GM has halted sales of its Chevy Blazer SUV.
One owner complained the cruise control went out, then the car's screens went blank and it wouldn't start. GM is developing a new battery system, and like anything untested, problems are to be expected.
"The barrage of battery-powered models hitting showrooms are arriving with more bugs and glitches than conventional gas-powered models, surveys show.
The troubles, which range from charging failures to problems with electric motors and software malfunctions could damp EV adoption," The Wall Street Journal daily newsletter for January 14 reports.
"A November survey by Consumer Reports found that owners of EVs from the past three model years reported 79 per cent more problems compared with internal-combustion-engine cars," the report added.
Troubles included problems with charging, batteries and electric motors on models from several major brands.
One buyer "experienced trouble with an overnight charge of Hyundai's Genesis GV60 SUV. The vehicle stopped charging after about 20 minutes, leaving him with a nearly depleted battery the next morning."
Hyundai claimed a software update fixed the problem.
Maybe all of these problems will disappear as electric cars are more commonly accepted, but most buyers can only afford one new car at a time. A lemon is still a lemon if it won't go.
Electric cars aren't for everyone.
This story from Dylan Jones of Britain's Evening Standard perhaps illustrates what I am trying to say.
"Range anxiety? Why does it have to be range anxiety?" he begins.
"Worrying about whether you're going to make it to Pontefract without stopping to recharge. But as someone who has recently rediscovered trains, I have a suggestion. If manufacturers concentrated on marketing their cars as urban vehicles, the issue of how much juice you need for a four-hour journey north might start receding."
And there you have it. An urban car, and take the train for longer journeys. I can see value for city stop-start drivers.
"You get in, turn it on and then scoot around town as though you're driving an amped-up golf trolley. Like a big toy," Jones said.
Data Britain has revealed that EV owners are paying twice as much to insure their cars as combustion-engine owners because the cost of repair is so high.
Add to that the fear of a house fire starting in your garage, knowing that EV battery fires are near impossible to extinguish, and we'll soon see a pattern where EV sales plateau.
Last year, only 7.2 per cent of vehicles sold in Australia were fully electric.
For inner-city short journeys they would be ideal. Like vegan restaurants, electric vehicles belong in cities. Australia is not London.
Manufactured meat and electric vehicles? Government policy versus your choice.
