Your say: Why I'm sad to see ScoMo depart from politics altogether

I'm surprisingly disappointed Scott Morrison is leaving politics
Hearing the news that Scott Morrison is leaving politics was a bit of a disappointment to me. I thought the period where Michael McCormack and Scott Morrison governed the country was relatively very well executed.
I'll also openly state I felt the wheels fell off when Barnaby Joyce and Scott Morrison teamed up. Particularly given the secret ministries.
But what particularly disappoints me about Scott Morrison leaving politics is that every time our current prime minister talks about Scott Morrison, it appears to expose a personality trait in the PM which concerns me.
Scott Morrison being in politics allowed the voters to see just how spiteful and hostile the current PM is, despite his efforts to present as 'the guy from a single parent family who just happened to be running the country'.
In fact, if you follow Anthony Albanese's comments closely, particularly his comments towards Scott Morrison, you get the feeling that we currently have a prime minister who is vengeful and motivated by hate.
I would have liked for Scott Morrison to stick around so I could tell if my perception of Anthony Albanese is in fact correct.
Or at least to stick around to stop Anthony Albanese rewriting history with regards to how the Australian government managed the COVID pandemic - which he often does.
It's good to see a plan for improved consultation for the renewables roll-out ("Review reveals 'lack of trust' in renewable projects," February 3).
This will allay the fears of many landholders.
When done properly, renewables projects can greatly benefit farmers and regional communities.
The localised use of solar and batteries reduces reliance on the grid, especially during emergencies such as weather disasters.
Farming and renewables technology can even complement each other.
'Agrivoltaics', which means growing crops underneath solar panels, helps some crops to thrive and may improve productivity.
Hosting wind-farms and solar panels can also generate an income for farmers. Last year these payments came to a total of around $50 million.
Looking at the big picture, we need clean energy to minimise the harm to our communities from climate change.
Farmers are losing an average of $30,000 a year, due to changes in our weather patterns fuelled by the use of heat-trapping pollutants.
Hopefully we can see a way forward, that will benefit all of us.
It certainly is hard to deny that human-induced climate change is an absolute reality.
Sea levels are rising, all time record high temperatures are being reached with regularity, far north and south ice accumulations are diminishing at faster rates each year, climatic conditions in general can only be described as weird, carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere are 50 per cent higher than at the start of the industrial revolution and floods droughts and fires are causing terrible problems across the world.
Can human-induced climate change deniers explain the dramatic changes taking place on Planet Earth?
