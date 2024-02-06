Rocket Tiger set for return ahead of Country Championships tilt

WAGGA trainer Scott Spackman is looking forward to getting a run into Rocket Tiger ahead of Sunday week's $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier.
Rocket Tiger will make his return from a spell on his home track at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Thursday.
The former top two-year-old will carry 64 kilograms in the Rodney Parsons OAM Benchmark 82 Handicap (1400m), with Nick Heywood to ride.
His target is the Country Championships heat at Albury on Sunday week.
Spackman is looking forward to seeing his stable star back at the races.
"I was going to trial him last week but I wasn't ready, I didn't think, and wasn't quite happy to be doing it. I'm happy enough with him now," Spackman said.
"You're not going to see the best of him on Thursday because of the weight.
"He's good. He's just been poking along but it's not his grand final.
"We'll go and have a look. Put Nick on. Nick will ride him back, cold and hopefully he's hitting the line."
Rocket Tiger went around in last year's Country Championships but was wide throughout on a hot tempo and faded to finish 14th.
Since then, he's finished second in the City Handicap at Albury, won the Wagga Town Plate Prelude before going on to finish fifth behind Mnementh in Wagga's feature sprint.
Last preparation he finished third first-up at Caulfield and showed his capability over 1400m with a slashing fourth, carrying 60kg, in the Snake Gully Cup.
Spackman expects Rocket Tiger will improve sharply from the first-up run heading into the Championships heat.
"He's going to benefit from the run," he said.
"I would have loved for it to have been 1200 but anyway, we'll go and have a look and go from there. If he's running on, all well and good.
"He's going to drop nearly 10 kilos. I think he gets in with 56."
Shaun Guymer has been 'temporarily booked' for the ride on Rocket Tiger at Albury.
Rocket Tiger is one of three horses Spackman hopes to have in the feature.
Underpants will head that way, while Fil is also a possibility.
Fil will return from a spell in the Country Championship Preview - Class Four Handicap (1300m) at Wagga on Thursday, where Guymer takes the ride.
Fil has won two of his 13 starts but Spackman suspects he will need to improve his benchmark rating of 58 to make the final field at Albury.
"He probably needs to win. I'm not sure he'll get in otherwise," Spackman said.
"I'd rather him in with his benchmark high enough than not.
"He's won before first-up. He won his maiden first-up over 1300. He's tracking well enough, I didn't think I needed to trial him.
"If he runs second, it might just be enough to get him in."
Spackman will also be represented by Yet Tobe A Cod, who is also first-up, at Wagga on Thursday.
