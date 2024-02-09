Charming red-brick gem in Turvey park

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 1
Welcome to this charming three-bedroom, one-bathroom redbrick home located in the desirable neighbourhood of Turvey Park.
Approaching the property, you are greeted by a well-manicured and welcoming front yard, set off by the ever-popular redbrick facade with terracotta roof tiles.
Selling agent Adam Humbert said this quality home is bright and fresh, "ready for the first home buyer or ready for a truly spectacular Turvey Park transformation".
"Homes like this are becoming increasingly hard to find and what a place to start," he said.
Upon entering the home you'll be delighted by the large, warm and inviting living space, separate dining and adjoining kitchen that was updated in the early 2000s.
Featuring nine-foot-high ceilings with decorative cornices and large quality windows, natural light is allowed to flood in.
The bedrooms are all of good size with the main bedroom separate from the others, also featuring an original bathroom with a separate toilet.
Enjoy the good sized, lush backyard that has plenty of space for pets and outdoor activities.
"This home offers easy access to local parks, schools, shops and dining options," Adam said.
"Enjoying elevated views to the north, this home is ready to move in and add your own touches."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.