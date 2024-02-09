Discover high-end living with no fuss

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Gazing north from a carefully landscaped elevated allotment, this property is all about minimum fuss and high-end finishes.
An easy living, open floor plan offers a relaxed lifestyle, or you can unwind after a long day in the covered alfresco area overlooking the hassle free, low-maintenance yard - the perfect spot for the kids and pets to play.
Selling agent Jason Kelly said the house had been put up for sale as the current owners are relocating and searching for a new family dynamic.
Built new eight years ago, his favourite part of the property is the open-plan kitchen and expansive family living area - "the hub of the home."
"The kitchen offers an easy living, and simply stunning vibe and again, there has been no compromise to quality," Jason said.
"This property truly offers more value than the rest."
With four large bedrooms, built in robes throughout and generous ensuite and walk-in-robe to master. The separate lounge/theatre room has wired surround sound, and the generous dining area offers ample room for the entertainer.
The hub of the home boasts a light and airy open plan, family living area with built in office nook, where stunning solid timber flooring features throughout and further adds to the luxurious feel.
Featuring a large stand-alone gas oven complimented with stone benchtops, sleek pendant lighting and plenty of storage. Climate control is sorted via ducted gas heating and ducted evaporative cooling ensuring warm winters and cool summers, and the outdoor entertaining area overlooks a surprisingly expansive level yard, hugged by established trees and gardens.
To top it off, there is secure parking for two vehicles and internal access from the double lock up garage.
Occupying a beautifully landscaped 727m2 parcel in the ever-popular Bourkelands locale, this ultra stylish haven is surrounded by quality homes in a family friendly environment.
