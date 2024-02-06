Your say: 'Act now, don't pass the buck onto Wagga's next councillors'

What a beautiful city Wagga "was" before some bright educated person put the rubbish tip in the Gregadoo hills above Lake Albert.
Toilet septic tanks overflowed straight into Lake Albert years ago, not only liquid, pure full blown sewerage.
I lived there. Ask some of the old Lake Village residents. Now we've got blue green algae and who knows what else?
Villages have PFAS concerns.
Our creeks flow into the Murrumbidgee.
Let's be more productive and try to fix up the problems we have now before talking about the WSP and don't pass the buck to the next council members. Have a go now.
Our local federal member might say putting this in the local paper will frighten the tourists away, or a casual reader might think nothing is being done about this most serious matter, or a newcomer to Wagga might think the same.
Well well you, me and many many others live in this once beautiful city and villages, come on, Aussie come on, now.
Got a rainwater tank just in time.
World's Greatest Shave urges the Australian community to sign up to shave, cut, or colour their hair
The World's Greatest Shave is arguably Australia's favourite fundraising campaign spanning 26 years - with more than two million Australians taking part by shaving, cutting, and colouring their hair, to raise vital funds for the Leukaemia Foundation and people living with blood cancer, in Australia.
The World's Greatest Shave, however, wasn't immune to the devastating impact of Covid, which created the most formidable challenge the campaign has faced in its 26-year history.
With the World's Greatest Shave being the single biggest source of income for the Leukaemia Foundation, the organisation took a significant hit and saw fundraising figures drop dramatically.
The World's Greatest Shave had to pivot, and this year we farewell the beloved chins as we launch a new era of the campaign, with a vibrant, bold, contemporary, and more personal approach - to support the growing number of Australians impacted by blood cancer.
The new-look World's Greatest Shave celebrates the everyday heroes in our community doing 'bloody beautiful' acts of shaving, cutting, colouring, or donating. The new creative direction will feature real human participants and a catchy new slogan 'That's Bloody Beautiful', which will resonate more deeply with Australians.
There has never been a more important time for World's Greatest Shave to be back in force, with more Australians diagnosed with blood cancer now than ever before - underscoring the urgent need for increased support, additional resources, and more funds.
More than 140,000 Australians are currently living with blood cancer. Incidence of blood cancer has soared by 47 per cent in the past decade, making it a significant public health issue in Australia.
Funds raised through the World's Greatest Shave ensure that the Leukaemia Foundation can continue to provide vital support to blood cancer patients and their loved ones, and fund ground-breaking research, in the hopes of one day finding a cure.
We urge the Australian community to sign up to shave, cut, or colour their hair for World's Greatest Shave by visiting worldsgreatestshave.com
Do you have something to get off your chest?
Send your letters to the editor to letters@dailyadvertiser.com.au, or simply click here to submit your letter.
You can also leave your comments directly on articles published on our website, dailyadvertiser.com.au. Simply scroll to the bottom of the story and let us know your thoughts on the issues of the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.