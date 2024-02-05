Yirribee name remains in focus as Pickers start to make it their own

It's been a big learning experience, but the Picker family are starting to make Yirribee Pacing Stud their own.
Just over a month since making the move to Wagga Dennis Picker, wife Jamie and their three children are beginning to find their feet.
However they are looking to keep the link with the past by keeping the property's name.
Yirribee Pacing Stud has been synonymous with the harness racing industry in the region.
When Jake Stockton was leasing the property, before the option to buy fell through, he was looking for a fresh start with a new name.
However the Picker family, including his brothers and parents, wanted to keep things as they were.
"It's just simple and easy as everyone knows where Yirribee is and what it is," Picker said.
"We don't intend to change too much really so why change it is what we thought.
"It's an iconic name, an iconic stud and everyone likes it and knows it so we thought it should stay the same.
"We might change the colour and a few things like that but it will always be Yirribee."
For now they've been focusing on yearling preparations with 23 yearlings currently being prepared for the sales.
Some are their own, a number are for former Yirribee principal Rod Woodhouse while others are new clients of the business.
Picker feels like it's been a good way to start things off.
"We've got seven so there's a fair few of them are client horses," he said.
"Paul Kahlefeldt has a few, there's a couple from up home, Ross Pike has a couple, Wayne Loader dropped a couple off to go to Bathurst so there's a mixture of people."
"It's going pretty good, we're pretty busy just with the yearlings mainly and the phone rings a lot more often.
"Once these yearlings go it might quieten down a little bit."
Standing a stallion or two has been one of the biggest questions asked of Picker since the sale was finalised.
However they still have no plans to rush into anything, especially after making the transition towards the end of the breeding season.
"It's still a stud, I don't know if we will ever have as many stallions as Rod did, or even if we will have one this coming season, but it's going to be broodmares and yearlings with a few racehorses," Picker said.
"Everything will be pretty much the same only on not quite as big a scale as the place is cut in half.
"Everyone asks if we're going to get a stallion but we don't know anything about the stallion game so I'm not going to make out like I do.
"We're learning now and the main thing we don't want to do is jump into any old stallion just for the sake of it.
"Everyone says get a good one but that's easier said than done.
"The way Rod used to do it was to have a bit of variety but he had up to eight stallions at one time and that's a lot for people choose from.
"I wouldn't imagine we'd ever get that many, a couple will probably do but I've got a couple of people looking now but you just don't know.
"You could have a brilliant racehorse who just doesn't throw any winners so it's a lottery like racing this stud game.
"There's a lot of luck involved."
However Picker is hopeful with plans to increase the number of horses on the property.
"There's a few spellers here, we've got some from Sydney already but I don't really know if that's the right track to go down either but there's not much stock on the place just yet so we've been taking them," he said.
"You've got to make a few bucks some way or another.
"It's probably just a bit busy at the moment because of all these yearlings but once they go it might be a bit different.
"People have already asked about breaking in but we will see what unfolds as there's no strict business plan being written down, some people think there might have been, but horses are a funny game.
"Livestock is a funny game as you never know what is around the corner, you just have to get in and have a go."
