Driver accused of fleeing serious Riverina crash to fight charges

A trial date has been locked in to determine the guilt of a man accused of fleeing the scene of a serious Riverina crash last year.
Cowra man Jack Astill, 20, faced Wagga District Court on Friday, where he pleaded not guilty to a series of charges relating to the crash, which left two people seriously injured in January 2023.
Astill is facing a number of charges, including two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and one count of failing to stop and assist after a vehicle was impacted causing grievous bodily harm.
Further charges include one count of causing bodily harm by misconduct while in charge of a motor vehicle, one count of predatory driving, and one count of driving with a learner licence without the presence of a driver, police officer or tester.
Paramedics were called to Goldfields Way, near Thanowring Road north of Temora, about 1am on January 11, 2023, responding to reports a single vehicle had rolled.
On arrival, they discovered two people requiring treatment. They were flown from the crash site - in two different helicopters - to Canberra Hospital.
At the time police said officers were told a sedan and a utility were travelling north along Goldfields Way, when the utility left the road and rolled several times.
A female passenger in the backseat of the ute, aged 24, was ejected, while the male front seat passenger, aged in his 40s, suffered leg and head injuries.
Police said the male drivers of both vehicles fled the scene, with the sedan later found on Gardiner Street in Temora.
Officers from the Riverina Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist police from the crash investigation unit.
On January 12, 2023, the then 19-year-old Astill was arrested in Thom Street, Temora, and taken to the local police station where he was charged with six offences for his alleged involvement in the crash.
In Wagga District Court last week, the crown prosecutor alleged Astill was driving a white Holden Commodore in a dangerous manner when the vehicle was involved in an impact that resulted in grievous bodily harm to the man and woman.
After the prosecutor tendered the formal charges, counsel for the defence told the court the matter would go to trial with a duration of five to seven days.
Both parties agreed October 14 would be a suitable date for the trial to commence, with Judge Tanya Bright also fixing a "readiness hearing" for August 16 to deal with any matters requiring resolution before trial.
Astill was refused bail by the court and must appear in person when the matter returns to Wagga District Court on October 14.
