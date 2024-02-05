Last innings dash earns Turvey Park Red their first win after the break

A last innings come back has secured Turvey Park red their first win of 2024.
In their first game since the season break ended, a three run final innings locked in Red as two-run win over clubmates Turvey Park Blue.
Struggling to find the fielding gaps when at bat, Red defended well to prevent Blue from scoring after the first innings, but it took a last minute push to earn the runs needed for the win.
Coach Robert Currie was pleased with late success.
"Try as we did, it took us up to the sixth innings to get on the board, but the good thing was we had kept them to only two," Currie said.
"We went into the last innings with the score at 2-1, which meant we needed two runs to get a win and we managed to get three.
"It was a very good win."
Plagued with unavailability all season, Currie said they sent out a strong though not complete side to play this week.
Following the news pitcher Alex Maiden tore her ACL at nationals last month, Currie said there is no chance he'll have an at full strength squad this season.
"We don't train which is very naughty of us, and with a six week break, we weren't sure how they were going to come back, what form they were going to be in," he said.
"I've been pretty happy with the last two games, against South Wagga and Blue, but those two games, we had almost our full line up but we've resigned to never having our full line up this season."
Those who are available however have continued to impress the coach.
Anneka Piercy and Paris Hall have remained reliable all season, while step-in catcher Taya Richards was another standout.
Valuing versatility among his players, Currie said it's reassuring to know he can throw his players into new roles as needed and remain competitive.
Playing Albury Comets in the upcoming round, Red hopes to reverse the results of their last meeting.
The border team travels to Wagga, and with a much stronger side than in their round five game, Currie is optimistic for a win.
