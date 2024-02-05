Sacking shows the ideological damage to ABC by Coalition

The dispute between the ABC and Antoinette Lattouf, the casual radio presenter it recently sacked, ostensibly for disobeying a managerial directive, encapsulates several problems that have troubled our national broadcaster in recent years.
"If the ABC is under pressure in challenging times, it's also rare that it isn't. If there are internal debates about objectivity, social media use and how to address ailing traffic and an ageing demographic, then there is, at least, some consensus about the handling of the Lattouf dispute: "A masterclass in what not to do," wrote The Saturday Paper.
So let's see if this argument holds water. The ABC's guidelines to all staff on their use of social media come down to this: Don't use it in ways that damage the ABC's interests or undermine the individual's professional capacity.
"Journalists and presenters are singled out as "high-risk" staff and there are extra rules for them. The overarching rule is to treat personal content with the "same care as if being published or distributed on an ABC platform," noted The New Daily.
In November 2023, when roughly 300 journalists signed a petition calling for greater scrutiny of the way the Australian media was covering the Gaza war, and in some newsrooms the signatories were banned from covering it.
When she was appointed to her ABC job, Lattouf was instructed not to post on "controversial" issues. This is vague and imprecise. It makes no allowance for reasonable subjective differences. It allows "controversial" to mean whatever the ABC decides.
After the ABC employed her, she reposted on Instagram a Human Rights Watch report saying Israel was using starvation as a weapon of war.
Yet the ABC itself had just reported on this very item of news. According to her statement of claim in a case for unlawful termination, it was for this that she was sacked.
She is also claiming she was sacked for her political views. Leading up to her sacking, a lobby group called Lawyers for Israel had conducted an intense campaign of WhatsApp messages to the ABC seeking to have her removed and containing the threat of legal action if she was not. This smacks of the weaponisation of antisemitism.
This raises the ABC's preparedness to stand up for its staff in the face of external attack, about which the ABC Alumni group has expressed concern.
The ABC has responded to Lattouf by saying her sacking had nothing to do with her race - she is of Lebanese descent - and was all about her breaching a managerial instruction not to post on social media about "controversial" issues.
The ABC has said the decision to sack her was not influenced by external pressure, although it did not directly refer to the Lawyers for Israel campaign. ABC staff are not convinced and want greater transparency around the complaints process.
What does it say about the state of mind inside the management of the ABC that it was thought reasonable to issue a generalised blanket instruction to a presenter to not post anything "controversial" on social media?
It suggests one panicked by the prospect that somebody somewhere might take offence at something somebody at the ABC might post on a controversial matter.
It suggests a state of mind induced by two decades of cumulative intimidation, hostility, board-stacking and financial punishment inflicted on the ABC by successive Liberal-National governments.
What was seen between 1996 and 2022, except for the period 2007-13 when Labor was in office, was not episodic.
It was systematic, sustained and ideological attack by the Coalition against our public broadcaster, motivated by their hatred of any sort of public, as opposed to privately owned organisation. It was and is neo-liberalism laid bare.
The consequences are now there for all to see, further demonstrated by a move to the right by programs such as Insiders and Q+A.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.