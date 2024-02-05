Your say: We're obliged to own all of our history

My thanks to Bryan Pomeroy (DA Letters, March 3). His critique opens opportunity for me to further outline what I believe are inadequacies in perceptions of Australian history - amply demonstrated in that critique.
To begin, my own evaluation: Mr Pomeroy's letter is prolix (800 words), careless (in two of three instances my given name is misspelt; advising "you can vote with your conscious"[sic]) and often irrelevant (references to Anne Frank, Pol Pot, agent orange, etc, etc). Apparently adopting terra nullius, his position appears to be that, because bad things occurred in lots of places, we can disregard what happened here; his advice: never mind history, celebrate the good stuff ("and what great achievements they have been") - "we must move on": precisely the line of thought which I had criticised.
I should stress that I am not writing in defence of First Nations. I address myself to the thoughtful conscience. My focus: what I perceive is the commonly unacknowledged injustice and shame of European settlement - consequences of which, beneficial and detrimental (particularly for First Nations) continue.
That history originates in King George III's instruction to Governor Arthur Phillip: "conciliate the affections of the Natives" and "live in amity and kindness with them". Settlers who failed so to act were "to be brought to punishment according to the degree of the Offence ". Subsequent British-appointed governors during the 19th century received similar instruction. None heeded the command.
As European encroachment progressed, settlers/squatters demanded more and more access to what had, by royal decree, become Crown land. They were granted successively licence, then lease and finally title with profit from land sales accruing to the aforementioned Crown.
The existence of prior native right was sometimes acknowledged but never honoured. Example: an 1840s British government directive regarding pastoral leases read: "These leases are not intended to deprive the natives of their former right to hunt over these districts, or to wander over them in search of subsistence ..."; again the instruction was ignored and native populations progressively dispossessed.
Records are effectively, often deliberately, non-existent, so it is difficult to ascertain numbers. Best indications are that, from 1788 until around 1930, tens of thousands of First Nations men, women and children were murdered. Rape, enslavement and other abuses were commonplace. Note for Bryan: agent orange may not have been used but arsenic was. Any (British) law enforcement was exercised for the benefit of the newcomers often explicitly to the detriment of native peoples. These are demonstrable facts - from contemporary documents.
Why does all this still matter?
While I feel no GUILT in respect of the actions of ancestors, I have certainly benefitted from their unjust and immoral actions. I cannot conclude that I have no RESPONSIBILITY for the present. There are no means for setting right what has happened previously.
In that respect, Bryan Pomeroy is correct - the past is past. But, if we are to deal justly with the present, our perception of that past (indomitable settlers bravely battling harsh climate and country) needs correction.
Refusal to own the totality of our past (with denial of its ongoing impact) and insistence on celebrating only what we find attractive is dishonest and immature.
As I indicated previously, the benefits AND disadvantages live on.
Anyone today who has right to property (by way of title or lease) is beneficiary of Arthur Phillip's claim to half the Australian continent and beneficiary of the subsequent failure of British law to live up to the obligations of governance.
I applaud the wonderful success of so many First Nations individuals and communities, frequently against the odds.
It cannot be gainsaid, however, that the consequential disadvantages of the history I have outlined continue to live on in poor health outcomes, in rates of self-harm, in over-representation in the criminal justice system, in infant mortality rates, etc. as attested by Royal Commissions, government reports, enquiries and so on.
If our claim to be the land of the 'fair go', we are obliged own ALL of our history.
