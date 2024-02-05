Your say: We're obliged to own all of our history

To begin, my own evaluation: Mr Pomeroy's letter is prolix (800 words), careless (in two of three instances my given name is misspelt; advising "you can vote with your conscious"[sic]) and often irrelevant (references to Anne Frank, Pol Pot, agent orange, etc, etc). Apparently adopting terra nullius, his position appears to be that, because bad things occurred in lots of places, we can disregard what happened here; his advice: never mind history, celebrate the good stuff ("and what great achievements they have been") - "we must move on": precisely the line of thought which I had criticised.