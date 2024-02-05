'I'm not surprised'; Super Netball pre-season game sells out in minutes

Riverina netball fans have sold out the region's first taste of elite netball in less than half an hour.
The Giants are set to host Melbourne Mavericks at Wagga's Equex Centre on March 1 in the first of two Riverina Super Netball pre-season games between the sides.
Tickets went on sale on Monday morning and were sold out within 20-minutes.
Netball NSW Riverina regional manager Amanda McLachlan wasn't surprised by the ticket frenzy.
"I did expect tickets to sell out quickly," McLachlan said.
"We had a lot of interest when we made the announcement, there was heaps of interest from people and people constantly messaging and asking when tickets go on sale, so I am not surprised it sold out in 20-minutes."
Hoping this is just the beginning of the partnership between Wagga and the Giants, McLachlan said the appetite for top level netball is here.
With several local players involved with Super Netball programs across the country, regional representation is growing in the top league.
McLachlan hopes that the Giants visit will help show junior players what netball pathways can lead to.
"We might get another little netballer down here that could be a Giant one day, it's just great for the area honestly," McLachlan said.
"There's definitely an appetite for more high level netball in the region. Obviously we've got the game in Griffith but we've got people from Albury and across the border wanting to come up and watch this game.
"It's spread far and wide, not many people can get to the city to watch players, so this is the best opportunity they've had, so fingers crossed we can have them back."
Understanding that some will have missed out on tickets, McLachlan encouraged families to join community activations across the weekend.
Giants will host clinic for junior players on Thursday night and coaches will have the chance to observe Giants head coach Julie Fitzgerald in action with two of Wagga Netball Association's representative teams.
The clubs also play a trial match in Griffith on March 3, where tickets sold out in 24 hours.
