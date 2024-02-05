Wagga fitness course to bridge mental health gap as classes begin

A revamped Wagga course to train up new fitness instructors will cast the spotlight on mental health for the first time as time runs out for new enrolments.
Wagga TAFE will incorporate a new mental health unit into its part-time Certificate III in Fitness course, which kicks off this week, as new research shows almost a third of gym-goers now exercise to aid their mental health.
Entitled "Working with people with a mental health condition", the new unit will feature online classes two nights a week and a monthly face-to-face workshop.
Wagga TAFE fitness teacher Jared Kahlefeldt has welcomed the move and said the fresh focus on mental health training for fitness professionals was in response to the changing needs of industry.
"The current research is showing that the number one reason people are attending gyms is to see improvements in their own mental health," Mr Kahlefeldt said.
"Local gyms are crying out for TAFE NSW graduates but it's important we prepare them to work effectively in the industry and make a real difference.
Mr Kahlefeldt also owns Oasis Gym and sees people drop off the fitness bandwagon on a daily basis.
"I see it every day," he said.
"There's those people who are extremely consistent and I think... consistency is the key to it all.
"It's great to see people come in short bursts as well. At least they are doing something, however when they do fall of the wagon, it can be really hard to get back on it."
Mr Kahlefeldt said turning up to the gym three to four times per week is better than "going hard for a month only to go missing for three months".
Among other things, the new unit will focus on the different types of mental health and the effects of exercise on mental health.
It will also look at referrals - considering the limits of professional trainers and gym workers and when they should refer clients to health professionals more qualified to deal with mental health issues.
Mr Kahlefeldt believes the unit will improve job prospects for graduates and will also help them work with future clients.
"When [our graduates] get out into the industry, they will be working with clients who have some mental health issues," he said.
In light of this, he said the new mental health unit "gives them the tools to address that and continue training them."
Wagga mum and former Wagga TAFE fitness teacher Helen Fisher said fitness has been a real help in getting her mental health on track after a tough year.
"Last year I changed job roles and completely stopped going to the gym," Ms Fisher said.
"I was just giving myself a bit of a break, but it turned into an extended break from fitness as well."
Towards the end of 2023, Ms Fisher said mental health issues began to affect her personal and family life a lot.
But this year she has changed that mindset.
"It's still difficult heading towards the gym sometimes, thinking 'I really don't want to this', and I think everyone's a bit the same," she said.
"But comparing that to the feeling of leaving the gym, that high, the endorphins running through [my body] it just makes me want to head back."
It comes as the head of the nation's peak fitness group AusActive CEO Barrie Elvish also backed the course revamp.
The vocal advocate for the benefits of exercising for mental wellness said the new unit would ensure future Riverina fitness instructors were better equipped to help clients navigate their personal fitness journey.
"It's a fantastic step forward for TAFE NSW," Mr Elvish said.
"Physical activity is just as important for our mental health as it is for our physical health and most people work or get active to feel better, rather than look better.
"Understanding mental health and the benefits activity has on our mental fitness from the start of someone's career journey into fitness will ensure future generations of fitness professionals have the right skills and qualities to benefit their clients."
A recent 20,000-person AusPlay survey found 31 per cent of respondents were motivated to exercise to maintain mental wellness, a figure that has almost doubled in the past five years.
Mr Kahlefeldt encouraged anyone interested in enrolling to get in touch with TAFE NSW, however with classes starting this week, the clock is ticking.
