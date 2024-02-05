The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga flight cuts extended for months amid post-COVID fallout

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated February 5 2024 - 2:08pm, first published 1:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Airlines has extended flight cuts for Wagga and other Riverina communities. File picture
Rex Airlines has extended flight cuts for Wagga and other Riverina communities. File picture

Wagga flight cuts have been extended amid a post-COVID fallout affecting the airline industry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.