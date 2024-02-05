The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Winning start for Riverina in Andrew Johns Cup

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated February 5 2024 - 1:34pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isaiah Pulleine, who scored a double, brings the ball forward for Riverina in their win over Illawarra South Coast to kick start the Andrew Johns Cup on Sunday. Picture by Robert Peet
Isaiah Pulleine, who scored a double, brings the ball forward for Riverina in their win over Illawarra South Coast to kick start the Andrew Johns Cup on Sunday. Picture by Robert Peet

For the first time since the competition started six years ago, Riverina got off to a winning start in the Andrew Johns Cup.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.