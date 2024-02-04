St Michaels keep themselves in finals race with upset win

St Michaels are now just a win outside the top four after their fifth win of the season.
The Saints remain four points, and a substantial quotient, behind fourth-placed South Wagga with three more rounds to play after scoring a 17-run win over the Blues at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
Dave Garness did most of the damage, taking five wickets to keep his side's season alive.
Captain Nathan Corby was impressed with their display.
"Against the Blues at full strength, as their bowling attack is top class and so is their batting attack, I think we finally pulled fielding, batting and bowling together," Corby said.
"The pitch definitely helped out batting first as winning the toss at Robbo is a must as it's doing a fair bit."
St Michaels finished at 178 with an unbeaten 47 from Luke Friedlieb helping lead their charge.
Adding to their efforts they did so with the competition's leading runscorer Beck Frostick only managing the one run.
To win while the Englishman leading the way was another big boost for the side.
"I said to the boys going in no one fears us as a club as a whole, it's just Beck, and it's putting a lot of undue stress on Beck," Corby said.
"There's 10 other blokes who need to step up and I think a couple of us finally did."
Alex Smeeth (52) started the chase off well for the Blues but Garness was doing plenty of damage at the other end.
He finished with 5-27 off his 10 overs to help bowl the Blues out for 161.
Corby was also pleased to have their spearhead really get among the wickets.
"He went wicketless for four games but after Christmas he's come back and it's about time he got some wickets," he said.
"It's very good to have him bowling at his potential."
Even then there were a few anxious moments late with Jed Guthrie (10 not out) and Gus Lyons (three) inching the Blues closer to the target before a mix up led to a Lyons being run out.
Corby is now looking to carry on their form for another big clash against third-placed Kooringal Colts.
"We're just trying to go week-by-week as there's no point thinking three wins," he said.
"As long as we're still having fun around each other and pushing each other at training it's going to be a great result for next year no matter what happens."
ST MICHAELS 178 (L Friedlieb 47 not out; A Smeeth 2-18, J Guthrie 2-29) d SOUTH WAGGA 161 (A Smeeth 52, W Clunes 37; D Garness 5-27, J Spencer 2-20)
