Murrumbidgee flood advisories issued ahead of big Riverina rain forecast

The State Emergency Service has warned Riverina communities to stay alert amid predictions of up to 60mm of rain for Monday and a flood watch is issued for along the Murrumbidgee River.
Tumut, Gundagai and Oura residents were on Sunday advised to keep informed about predictions of possible minor flooding from Monday as heavy rain moves into NSW from the north.
"An inland trough is forecast to develop in the northwest NSW during Monday as the remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily move from Queensland," the advice from SES said on Sunday.
"This trough may potentially bring significant rain to some western areas on Monday, before shifting to the southeast during Tuesday."
Those around Oura Beach, low-lying areas, causeways and culverts and along unsealed roads are impacted by that advice, while those along low-lying roads and culverts, campgrounds and unsealed roads around Tumut and Gundagai should also stay informed, the SES said.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast up to 60mm of rain to hit Tumut on Monday, including in heavy falls, and up to 50mm at Wagga.
While predictions indicate Monday will be Wagga's lone wet day of the coming week, another 20mm could fall at Tumut on Tuesday, leading to possible minor flooding of the Murrumbidgee to Wagga as well as Mirrool Creek.
"Localised river level rises are likely within the areas of heaviest rainfall, with minor flooding possible from Monday and into Tuesday," the bureau said.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life-threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
The latest flood safety advice can be found at ses.nsw.gov.au.
