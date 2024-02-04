The Daily Advertiser
Brews, boogies and big fun had on banks of Tumut River

Abhranil Hazra
By Abhranil Hazra
February 5 2024 - 5:00am
The Tumut River Tap Days festival featured many bands, including local Rory Phillips, on Saturday. Picture by Taylor Made Artist Services
The Tumut River Tap Days festival featured many bands, including local Rory Phillips, on Saturday. Picture by Taylor Made Artist Services

More than 600 people sampled a bevy of brews and boogied the afternoon away at a little festival that is becoming a Riverina calendar highlight at the weekend.

Abhranil Hazra

Abhranil Hazra

Journalist

Abhranil Hazra is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser, for those wishing to contact him for a story his mobile number is 0477 564 724.

