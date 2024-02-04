Brews, boogies and big fun had on banks of Tumut River

More than 600 people sampled a bevy of brews and boogied the afternoon away at a little festival that is becoming a Riverina calendar highlight at the weekend.
A diverse music and brewery line-up featured at Saturday's Tumut River Tap Days, transforming Bila Park's serenity into a buzzing afternoon for all ages.
Organiser Michael Cichocki, of Tumut River Brewing Co, was pleased with a healthy turnout where both adults and children enjoyed the event.
"We had a great crowd of people who pre-purchased their tickets and quite a few who showed up on the day," Mr Cichocki said.
"The weather was great, we were in the park with a lot of shade so even though it was warm there was plenty of shade to stay out of the sun."
He described the very friendly atmosphere as one of the best things of the event, with many people commenting on the relaxed and family-friendly nature of the event.
Mr Cichocki said the festival aimed to be a relaxed environment for people who are locals and anyone visiting out of town.
He said the day ncluded major bands like the Amaru Tribe, a Colombian band from Melbourne, Marty from Marty's Music School in Tumut and Wollongong band Left Lane, along with local ones.
"Music-wise we had some local acts from Tumut and Wagga, from Tumut it was Wild Tracks and Wagga was Barr-Nunn," he said.
"Wild Tracks are a cover band, they play a wide variety of music ... and Barr-Nunn are an original band, they're more of a rocky, punky band from Wagga."
The festival also featured major breweries such as Squinters Brewing Co from Sydney, Dalgety Brewing Co, and Jindabyne Brewing Co.
Mr Cichocki said this year's festival saw a lot of new faces with a large proportion of patrons coming from out of town.
"February is usually the quietest time of the year for tourism in Tumut and therefore bringing all those people in to spend some money locally is great for our local region," he said.
