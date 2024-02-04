Riverina's biggest cancer killers revealed, help requests rise among young

Thousands of people across the Riverina will be diagnosed with cancer this year.
Lung cancer is also expected to take more Riverina lives than any other form of the insidious disease this year, according to new data from the Cancer Institute NSW.
On World Cancer Day on Sunday, the Murrumbidgee Local Health District's clinical nurse consultant for oncology Sarah Ryan urged the community to take advantage of cancer screening programs and seek expert advice if they notice any changes to their health.
"More than 2300 people in our district are projected to be diagnosed with some form of cancer this year, so reducing cancer's devastating impact on our community is a key priority," Ms Ryan said.
"Our cancer services are among the state's best, with our health specialists dedicated to delivering safe, world-class care to people living with and beyond cancer.
"Reducing our risk of cancer needs to be a priority and I encourage the community to speak to their GP if they're concerned about any changes to their health."
The Cancer Institute data showed prostate, breast, melanoma, bowel and lung cancers are set to be those most diagnosed in the MLHD.
It showed lung cancer, bowel cancer, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer and breast cancer are projected to be the leading causes of cancer death in the district.
Wagga CanAssist welfare officer Robyn Bryon said more younger people are reaching out for help, and a diagnosis of cancer in the current economic climate could also be financially devastating for families.
She said the burden is higher for single parents with children and for those having to travel to the metros for specialist treatment.
"If you got a two-person income and one is unable to work and the other has to reduce their hours of work to care, then the burden is quite great," Ms Bryon said.
Ms Bryon said the demand for support is increasing in Wagga, where there has been a rise in requests for support from younger people as they're unable to work.
"In the last two months, we've had 52 requests for service and that doesn't include any pharmacy we're paying for or any supplement fees," she said.
"I was only talking to someone who had to spend $10,000 of their savings on a cancer treatment, that's just awful when you think about it."
The data revealed showed 67 per cent of those eligible in NSW are taking part in free cervical cancer screening and 52 per cent are using free breast cancer screening, but less than 40 per cent of those eligible have taken up the bowel cancer screening.
NSW chief cancer officer and CEO of Cancer Institute NSW Professor Tracey O'Brien, said 5000 deaths and 16,000 cases of cancer can be prevented by eating healthy, exercise and wearing sunscreen.
"This World Cancer Day and beyond, I encourage everyone to take the steps needed to reduce their cancer risk and keep families healthy and together," Professor O'Brien said.
"Start small and keep it simple - walk or use the stairs where you can, pick a salad instead of hot chips and make a plan for healthy new habits in 2024."
However, the key findings from Cancer Institute of NSW offer hope, with 7 in 10 of those diagnosed with cancer can live beyond five years - an increase from 15 years ago.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.