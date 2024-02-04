'They were buzzing'; inaugural win sends Jets heads spinning, ready to go again

Northern Jets have made their mark on the competition after a four-point win in the club's inaugural Southern NSW Women's League game.
Channelling their nerves into excitement before the game, the Jets took an early lead over Narrandera and never looked back.
Coach Terry Walker said the feeling after the 5.3 (33) to 4.5 (29) win was electric.
"I just said to use that energy and that excitement to start well and that'll set you up," Walker said.
"From the moment we got our first goal, they just wanted it more than Narrandera in the end, I think they surprised themselves.
"They were buzzing [after the game], I think they put their energy into the game rather than being nervous."
Struggling to single out players in what Walker called a "real team effort", captain Casey Willis was hard to miss on the ground.
With a strong football background in Victoria, the Barellan local has committed to the side with a car-load of mates.
Impressive at training, Walker had a feeling she would be a force on field, but was excited to watch her in action for the first time.
"She led from the front and really directed the troops around in the centre there," Walker said.
"She was the standout as far as that goes but Nicole [Fraser] in the ruck, she really really rucked all night and she played well, that was her first game of football.
"Paige Brown and Isabelle Gaynor, it was really hard to pick because everyone did their role, there was not a single player that didn't contribute.
"When it come their turn to do what they had to do, they all stood up, and that doesn't happen very often."
With big support travelling to watch the first game, Walker said the atmosphere at Narrandera Sportsground helped carry the team through.
Backing from the rest of the senior club has been strong for the women's side and helped build good rapport across the teams.
"It was nuts," Walker said.
"For a lot of girls to sing our footy song for the first time, that was something special."
His first experience in the women's game, Walker was amazed at the spirit in which the entire game was played.
Pleased to see players encouraging each other across team divides and a show of unity at the end, the sportsmanship on display is something he wants to emulate moving forward.
Though common practice for women's teams to come together following a game, it was a new experience for the old school coach.
"I haven't seen that in all of my football, the Narrandera captain grabbed our team and linked arms, and did three cheers," Walker said.
"She wished us well into the competition and thanked us, I thought that was really good sportsmanship that I haven't seen on a footy field in a long time, it was really great.
"I hope that's the case across the competition, that's a standard we'll certainly be trying to set."
Conscious to not get too far ahead of themselves, Walker said attention turns now to improving on Friday's performance ahead of this week's round two game.
Their first home game of the year, Walker anticipates a big crowd and if round one is anything to go by, the Jets support is set to be out in numbers.
