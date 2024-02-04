Starkey gets Wagga RSL off to a fast start in win over Wagga City

Colin Starkey blasting away set the tone for Wagga RSL as they ended Wagga City's winning streak in the top-of-the-table clash.
The Cats had their 11-win streak ended in their day-night clash at McPherson Oval on Saturday.
Starkey scored 52 off 33 balls, with his innings including four boundaries and three sixes, to help the Bulldogs off to a strong start.
He was well supported by Tim Jenkins (45) and Sam Perry (39) at the top of order before RSL were bowled out for 234 in their last over.
Wagga City also got off to a strong start before a couple of key wickets from the Bulldogs captain-coach changed the momentum of the clash.
After contributing well with both bat and ball, Perry was pleased to get one back on the ladder leaders.
"It was great for the top order to get some runs," Perry said.
"Timmy Jenkins was wonderful at the top as well but we were always on the front foot when Colin Starkey got going, which was great to see.
"We probably dropped off a little bit in the middle but I thought we finished the innings off pretty good and it's always a bit easier setting a score when you start well.
"Putting 230 on the board it was always going to be difficult but to their credit they fought extremely hard, they probably had the worst of the conditions as the light was pretty hard to see.
"It's a great win but no one remembers the games in round 14, we still have to keep improving and hopefully at the back end of the year we can play them again and get the same result."
After two wickets in two balls from Tim Cameron, Daniel Welsh (58) and Joel Thompson (53) combined for an 86-run partnership.
However Perry was pleased with how his side was able to change the momentum of the clash.
The Cats lost 7-73, with their last six batsmen only contributing 24 to be bowled out for 197, 38 runs short of the target.
Perry hopes the win will really be a big boost of confidence for the Bulldogs as finals draw near.
Especially after the Cats thumped them in the Twenty20 final last month.
"Probably in every game we've played against them this year we've shown we can match it with them for periods of time," he said.
"Obviously that game earlier in the year where Duckworth-Lewis was the result and we were very disappointed in the T20 final and the way that we showed up there, but I think it does show we can mix it with the good teams in the comp but we can't sit on that.
"We need to keep improving and take it deep into the finals.
"It's pointless putting in good performances now if you can't carry on with it so that's a big emphasis for us now."
WAGGA RSL 234 (C Starkey 55, T Jenkins 52, S Perry 39; J Thompson 4-44, F Jenkins 2-40, J Harper 2-19) d WAGGA CITY 197 (D Welsh 58, J Thompson 53, H Jenkins 26; S Perry 3-26, B Willis 2-44, T Cameron 2-27, S Smith 2-35)
