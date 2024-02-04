Kooringal Colts make light work of Lake Albert for big win

Kooringal Colts had already wrapped up victory before some of their rivals had to chance the take to the field on Saturday.
After skittling Lake Albert from 75 at Harris Park, Colts only lost one wicket as they cruised past their target inside 16 overs.
Captain Sam Gainsford was impressed with their all-round display.
"It's always nice to walk away with a win and we executed pretty well with both bat and ball," Gainsford said.
"Any team in this competition has the ability of really putting you to the sword and making you pay if you don't hit your lengths so for us to do what we did we're really happy with coming into the business end of the season."
Hamish Starr got things off on the right note with two quick wickets but it was spinners Will Oliver (4-11) and Keenan Hanigan (3-13) who did most of the damage.
Only two Bulls batsmen reached double figures, with Trent Charlton top scoring with 23, as Colts ripped through their rivals.
Gainsford was pleased to see their efforts rewarded.
"Hamish was unreal again with the new ball, along with Eden (Breust) but Will and Keenan have been unreal all year so it was really good to see them get the reward with some poles," he said.
"It was nice. All the bowlers executed their plans really well to get them out for 70-odd."
Coming off a century last week, Gainsford finished unbeaten on 33 to ensure there would be no hiccups chasing the small target.
He was also impressed with Cooper Manson's efforts at the top of the order.
"It was nice for him to have some time in the middle and he batted really well," Gainsford said.
Kooringal are now looking to extend their run of good form up against a St Michaels outfit coming off an important win over South Wagga.
The win kept the Saints in the hunt for finals so Gainsford doesn't want to underestimate them in a day-night fixture.
"They touched up South Wagga on the weekend so they are going to be coming in with some form and we'll be put through our paces but hopefully can produce another win," he said.
KOORINGAL COLTS 1-77 (S Gainsford 33 not out, C Manson) d LAKE ALBERT 1-75 (W Oliver 4-11, K Hanigan 3-13, H Starr 2-17)
