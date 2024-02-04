Your say: Barking madness of a dog's world a tough pill to swallow

What is it about dog owners? They just let their dogs bark on and on, day after day.
A dog's mouth is shaped like a megaphone, and its bark powerfully expresses aggression and intent to attack.
If you're in the line of fire, by virtue of the noise alone, you are being attacked. Increase the number of dogs barking in your direction by one or two, and this is high stress interaction.
The point about nuisance dog barking is it's a form of noise assault that continually starts up again. And again and again.
Bark! Bark! Woof! Woof! Non-stop. Every few seconds. For hours on end. Day after day after day.
And if I'm repeating myself, you can see how it goes.
When it comes to the 'barkfest' around here, it always starts up again, and repeats over and over, for hours on end. Day after day. Well, I'm sure you've got the message.
If I were to analyse the psychology of these canine misfits, I'd describe them as having anti-social personality disorders, with poor impulse control. Because they just seem unable to turn it off (the dogs, that is, not the owners).
It is a form of stealing in a way. The theft of peace and quiet. And maybe even sanity. Because I find myself climbing the walls on occasion.
And yes, I do wear earplugs and I do close the windows and the doors most days, regardless of the weather.
But hey, that's alright! As long as the dog feels free to bark whenever it likes, then being imprisoned inside my home for years on end is a small price to pay.
These same people would likely complain very loudly if someone was doing burnouts on the street, or playing loud music continually, or if a neighbour stood in their front garden and daily shouted abuse at every passerby.
A person acting in this way would be locked up in no time. But the owners give their dogs a liberty that they wouldn't extend to their human neighbours.
Dogs rule okay?
At the present time many of our native animals are in an extinction crises and this is because the present Australian national environment laws are failing to do the one thing they are designed to do which is to protect nature.
There is however a reason to be optimistic concerning the future of our wonderful native animals.
The Albanese Government is in the process of preparing to reform the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act - EPBC - set to be tabled in parliament this year.
Our native animals have suffered a great deal over the last decade or so- a great many Australians will be hoping the terrible inadequacies of the past can be corrected this year when the EPBC Act is reformed.
I don't always open "The Open Road" from the NRMA when it drops in the snail-mail letterbox.
By chance I thought I would have a look through the little motoring magazine that the organisation has published for more than 100 years.
I was struck by the message from the CEO under the heading "Trust is invaluable" in which he notes that he is "...immensely proud of our staff for continuing to build trust. We've seen how easily companies can lose the trust they built with customers and the broader community. The NRMA has no desire to follow that path."
The CEO goes on to talk about sticking to core business and doing the best his organisation can for stakeholders.
Perhaps Woolworths, CBA, Wesfarmers, Westpac and all those other Foreign Woke Imperialist Tyrant companies (FWITs for short) should take note.
Stick to core business and leave Australian politics to "we the people". We don't appreciate foreign interventions.
The message from a CEO of maintaining trust is a glimmer of hope in a woke, woke world.
Finally, if the reader supports Australia Day and wants to make a difference, continue to avoid visiting Woolworths.
Do you have something to get off your chest?
Send your letters to the editor to letters@dailyadvertiser.com.au, or simply click here to submit your letter.
You can also leave your comments directly on articles published on our website, dailyadvertiser.com.au. Simply scroll to the bottom of the story and let us know your thoughts on the issues of the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.