Bulldogs learn from runaway win as new players settle across the field

Turvey Park perfectly balanced new and old in round one, but they still have plenty of room to improve after their five goal win over Wagga Tigers.
Trialling players in different positions throughout the game, the Bulldogs had six goal scorers in what became a runaway win.
With just a two point lead over Tigers at the end of the first quarter, they settled into the game as it progressed, keeping the visitors from scoring in the final term.
First time coach Cooper Harmer was stoked with the 7.15 (57) to 4.1 (25) win.
Unsure what to expect from the Tigers after their winless season in 2023, he was impressed with how they pushed his side.
"I was very unsure what Tigers would bring, I think they're are very new side but they put up a fight in the second and a bit in the third but I was pretty glad the girls got away with it from towards the end," Harmer said.
"At the start we came out firing, so we need to keep that going for a whole quarter, we dropped off towards the end."
Moving players across the field to see where they would settle, he was excited to see so many players finding goal.
"It was great, a few of the girls hadn't played before and showed a lot of potential which was exciting and the returning players, they've improved over the last few seasons," Harmer said.
"It's only round one so we'll see how we go as we get further into the season."
He did admit that forward 50 awareness and ground ball congestion will be a focus at training this week after finishing the game with just 30 per cent accuracy in front of goal.
Flooding into their attacking arc, Harmer said learning to not get pulled too far forward comes with experience and understanding the game.
"The majority of that was from flooding in the last quarter, everyone got a bit too excited," he said.
"A lot of girls had a lot of shots, which I am happy with, but we need to work on our front of goal contest and moving the ball on the ground, kicking goals off the ground instead of set shots.
"That's the best thing about round one, we get to see what the girls can bring but there's seven games to go so it's exciting to see those girls improve week by week."
Co-captains Jess Wendt and Mikelli Garratt controlled the ball well down the field, but cross-coder Bronte Buik was the surprise of the night.
The ex-Wagga City Wanderers player settled into the new game well.
"It's like she fit in out there, she knew how to hold a space and she knew how to get in there and get the footy as well," Harmer said.
Jorja Pinney was a physical force through the midfield and despite her size, was roughing up the Tigers from all angles.
Northern Jets 1.1 2.1 4.3 5.3 (33)
Narrandera Eagles 0.1 2.1 2.2 4.5 (29)
GOALS: Northern Jets: M.Maguire 2, C.Willis 1, M.Reinhold 1, B.Gaynor 1; Narrandera Eagles: A.Harrison 2, M.Smith 1, J.O'Bryan 1
BEST: Northern Jets: C.Willis, N.Fraser, I.Gaynor, P.Brown, M.Maguire, A.Doyle; Narrandera Eagles: L.Litchfield, M.Smith, L.Hickenbotham, L.Pryde, J.Morrison, A.Harrison
Marrar Bombers 2.3 3.3 5.6 5.7 (37)
Coolamon Hoppers 0.0 1.4 1.5 2.6 (18)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: ; Coolamon Hoppers:
BEST: Marrar Bombers: S.Godde, I.Cunningham, L.Mckelvie Hill, A.Piercy, S.Crouch, K.Woolley-Blain; Coolamon Hoppers: L.Kearnes, B.Frazier, G.Beard, S.Gaynor, B.Hanrahan, C.Ryan
GGGM Lions 3.1 3.2 6.4 7.5 (47)
Temora Kangaroos 0.1 2.4 2.6 2.9 (21)
GOALS: GGGM Lions: S.Hamblin 5, M.Walsh 1, K.wiscombe 1; Temora Kangaroos: S.Moncrieff 1, B.Gilchrist 1
BEST: GGGM Lions: L.Anderson, S.Hamblin, B.Gregurke, K.Logan, E.Hogan, I.Inch; Temora Kangaroos: D.Manning, J.Barrett, J.Piercy, M.Johnstone, B.Gilchrist, A.Reinhold
Brookdale Bluebells 3.2 5.2 7.5 8.5 (53)
EWK Hawks 0.2 1.3 2.4 2.5 (17)
GOALS: Brookdale Bluebells: K.Kobzan 4, R.Bell 3, M.Robinson 1; EWK Hawks: L.Jones 1, J.Bodel 1
BEST: Brookdale Bluebells: R.Bell, S.Creasy, M.Day, R.Hyde, A.Burkinshaw, K.Kobzan; EWK Hawks: I.Stone, H.Conroy, C.Barton, D.Heath, M.Hard, K.Jackson
Griffith Swans 2.2 2.3 2.5 2.7 (19)
Leeton Whitton Crows 0.0 1.0 2.1 2.1 (13)
GOALS: Griffith Swans: J.Richards 2; Leeton Whitton Crows:
BEST: Griffith Swans: J.Richards, E.Fattore, M.Cirillo, S.Bozic; Leeton Whitton Crows:
CSU Bushpigs 1.5 1.7 2.10 2.11 (23)
Collingullie Wagga Demons 0.0 2.1 2.1 3.2 (20)
GOALS: CSU Bushpigs: M.McKinley 2; Collingullie Wagga Demons: E.Wearne 2, M.Fuller 1
BEST: CSU Bushpigs: M.Sheahan, G.Goldsworthy, F.Bonny, M.McKinley, K.Brown, K.Boerma; Collingullie Wagga Demons: C.Fretter, M.Chisholm, R.Kennedy, L.Read, P.Iacono, E.Wearne
Turvey Park Bulldogs 2.2 5.4 7.4 7.15 (57)
Wagga Tigers 2.0 3.0 4.1 4.1 (25)
GOALS: Turvey Park Bulldogs: J.Wendt 2, M.burkinshaw 1, P.Grigg 1, K.Connolly 1, S.Bailey 1, C.Chappill 1; Wagga Tigers: S.Jameson 1, C.Neyland 1, N.Carl 1, S.Theobald 1
BEST: Turvey Park Bulldogs: M.Garratt, J.Wendt, M.Surian, J.Pinney, B.Buik, P.Grigg; Wagga Tigers: S.Humphries, B.Ross, R.Anthony, N.Carl, A.Molyneux, S.Jameson
North Wagga Saints 3.5 5.7 6.11 7.12 (54)
MCUE Goannas 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: North Wagga Saints: K.Stephenson 2, B.Nicholson 2, S.Mcdonough 1, E.Pollard 1, S.Harmer 1; MCUE Goannas Women:
BEST: North Wagga Saints: B.Nicholson, M.Hyland, C.Seghers, S.Harmer, S.Picciolo, K.Stephenson; MCUE Goannas: T.Wilson, A.Wood, T.Schulz-Cole, O.Howell, G.Chalmers, C.Willcox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.