The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - Summary

Time to have real talk over tax reforms

February 3 2024 - 9:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The haste with which the Albanese government backflipped on the stage three tax cuts suggests economic reform is too important to be left to politicians. The original cuts, legislated with the backing of the Parliamentary Labor Party, had genuine merit in that they addressed bracket creep.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.