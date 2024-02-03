Time to have real talk over tax reforms

There are many reasons why this is bad policy. First and foremost is that Labor is using the tax system to address a short-term cost of living crisis. The changes to stage three will be set in stone long after inflation returns to the RBA's target band of between two and three per cent. The changes are also bad policy in that by retaining the 37 per cent tax bracket for those making between $135,000 and $190,000 the government has binned the original justification for the reforms; reversing bracket creep.

