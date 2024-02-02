Under 20's Heat out to secure Waratah League finals spot in Shoalhaven

Wagga Heat's under 20's team will be looking to notch up a couple of victories this weekend in Shoalhaven as they attempt to secure a spot in the upcoming finals series.
The Heat currently sit fourth in the pool A standings with a 2-1 record after the first weekend of competition and they will play another three games this weekend against West Sydney, Newcastle and Port Macquarie.
Co-coach Jack Hutchison said he is looking forward to the weekend's games and he believes the Heat has the ability to take down all three of their opponents.
"I think West Sydney is going to be a really interesting game for us," Hutchison said.
"They play a very loose athletic style and that's something that I think we do quite well.
"So it's going to be interesting to see who does it better and who can keep it a bit more structured than the other team.
"Then Port Macquarie and Newcastle I think they were a bit up and down on their first weekend, but to be honest I'm going in expecting some pretty positive results or at least to make the whole weekend competitive."
The Heat opened their campaign a fortnight ago with a narrow six-point loss to Sutherland however they bounced back strongly to record a 36-point win over Hornsby and a three-point win over West Wyalong.
Hutchison was pleased with the results and said it was good to see the team put into practice what they have learned over the past couple of years being a part of the senior men's squad.
"It was a good result," he said.
"They are all young guys on the Waratah squad so it was kind of cool to see them put everything together that they've been learning over the past couple of years.
"It was a pretty positive vibe and pretty rewarding actually, we were in the fight in that game against Sutherland and they were at home.
"I was pretty happy."
Tristen Koga was sensational for the Heat in their opening couple of games scoring a combined 70 points across the first weekend of competition.
Hutchison said that Koga has been playing superbly and he admitted that he's a quiet achiever who remains focused on the job at hand.
"Yeah he's been fantastic and he's really talented," Hutchison said.
"He's one of those quiet achievers, he gets in his zone and you know he's listening but he's not going to say a lot.
"He's been awesome."
Sutherland Sharks 82 d Wagga Heat 76 (Tristen Koga 23, Angus Lourey 23)
Wagga Heat 100 (Tristen Koga 21) d Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders 64
Wagga Heat 86 (Tristen Koga 26) d West Wyalong Wildcats 83
