The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Under 20's Heat out to secure Waratah League finals spot in Shoalhaven

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 2 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Heat's under 20's team will be looking to grab a couple of victories this weekend in Shoalhaven. Picture from Basketball Wagga
Wagga Heat's under 20's team will be looking to grab a couple of victories this weekend in Shoalhaven. Picture from Basketball Wagga

Wagga Heat's under 20's team will be looking to notch up a couple of victories this weekend in Shoalhaven as they attempt to secure a spot in the upcoming finals series.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.