Hallcroft looks to add to strong run with Menangle breakthrough

Shane Hallcroft is looking to extend a strong start to the new year with a breakthrough at Menangle.
Hallcroft and wife Rebecca Brewer have trained almost the same number of winners in the first month of the year than they did for all of 2023.
Now they are looking for Smash It to score their fourth win of the season on Saturday.
She booked her place in the Waratah Series Final by taking out a heat at Riverina Paceway on Saturday.
After drawing barrier eight, Hallcroft is hoping the tempo will suit.
"I give her a real good hope," Hallcroft said.
"When the fields first came out I thought barrier eight was awful, and she will come out of seven if the emergency comes out, but when I looked through the form a lot of horses drawn inside her are all gate speed sort of horses.
"So I thought if they go quick I've got no doubt she will follow a pretty solid tempo and Menangle will suit her just as good as Wagga does as she's not a gate speed horse but more of a back marker.
"She is racing pretty good and in her last four starts she wouldn't have been beaten a total of eight metres."
It's been over a decade since Hallcroft last tasted success as a trainer at Menangle.
He didn't drive Cloudy Beach to victory in 2010 nor Flaxton Fun the year earlier so it would be his first driving win at the state's premier track.
As he looks to end the drought, he's pleased with how Smash It comes into the feature.
"I thought her run the other day was only just but I spoke to a couple of people and they said her run was probably better than what you give it credit for as on the night she was one of very few horses to come wide and make ground," Hallcroft said.
"I don't know if it was just the way the track was playing or if the better horses were just able to find the lead and be on the fence so I thought she was good in the heat."
The eight-year-old hasn't been outside the top four in her seven starts but was able to break through for her first win since December 2022 last time out.
While Hallcroft is pleased with how she's going her racing days could be numbered with the mare recently served.
If she is in foal The Rock trainer-driver hopes she can race on in her current good form before transitioning to the broodmare ranks.
"Until she puts in a couple of runs where I'm not happy or feel she might be sick of it, I'm not going to poke around just to make up the numbers, but she's going good at the moment and while she's holding form, and some mares improve when they are in foal, so if she's able to improve a wee bit as she's only a 54 rater she will race for a bit longer and then go off and become a mum," he said.
Smash It is one of three Riverina trained pacers in the $25,000 final with a fourth the first emergency.
