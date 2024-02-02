Private education boom for Riverina towns as Catholic schools offer HSC

Two Riverina schools are providing a welcome boost to education in towns across the region as they offer year 12 for the first time.
Temora's St Anne's Central School and Tumut's McAuley Central School have both become colleges for the first time, creating a significant boost in high school certificate places for the two communities.
Until this week, the public Temora High School was the only school in town to offer education to year 11 and 12 students as St Anne's only taught up to Year 10.
To mark the occasion, the school held a mass at the Temora Town Hall on Friday morning as the year got under way.
Already, the school has seen a dramatic rise in enrolments, with 74 new students this year, adding to a total of 280 students for 2024, and principal Grant Haigh is optimistic about the school's new direction.
"I, along with the school, staff, students and community are excited to have another choice for year 11 and 12 [education] here in Temora," Mr Haigh said.
The principal said parents deserved to have options when choosing what educational institution to send their child to.
"We're also offering a Catholic education in Temora all the way to year 12. Previously parents would have had to send their children away [for that]," he said.
Mr Haigh added that he had "great faith" in the state system.
"I don't see it as competition. I believe we can both work alongside one another in Temora," he said.
Meanwhile, Mr Haigh said the change has not only attracted more students for the HSC, with a "great deal of growth [seen] right across the school".
"People are seeing St Anne's as an option for their children to attend for years 7 to 12, as well as from Kinder through to Year 12," he said.
"In the past, because the school only offered to year 10, it wasn't as attractive an option, because parents would have to move their children again."
Mr Haigh said in response to the growth, the school has had to bring in two demountables - or modular learning spaces - over the summer holidays.
"It's meant we've also been able to recruit additional staff and offer more courses, so not only have our year 11 and 12 students benefited from this, but also our junior students.
"Because we are now offering a broader [range of subjects], meaning year 9 and 10 students are exposed to subjects they didn't have [access to] in the past."
School parent Julian Drumore has already had several children go through the school, with one son and two foster children starting year 7 at St Anne's this year, and he believes the changes are a "great idea".
"The way things are going, there is every chance they will go on to study year 11 and 12 at St Anne's," Mr Drumore said.
He also hoped the move would see the school increase the number of subjects it offers.
Mr Drumore said having more schools offering the HSC in town was also a boon.
"Before this, there was only the option between going to [Temora] High School or to boarding school," he said.
"Those parents now have a choice between St Anne's and the high school."
Meanwhile, McAuley Catholic College has risen in enrolments from 395 students last year to 482 for 2024 including 20 year 12 students.
The Tumut-based college also has waiting lists for some year levels.
