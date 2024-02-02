Six return for Blues ahead of clash against St Michaels

South Wagga will welcome back six key players for their clash against St Michaels at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
Alex Smeeth, Brayden Ambler, Mac Webster, Luke Gerhard, Cal Dooley and Jed Guthrie are all back for the Blues as they look to effectively secure a top-four finish.
With only a month to go until finals, it's a great time of year to have your best side out on the park and Blues captain-coach Joel Robinson said he was pleased to have such a strong line-up take on the Saints.
"Yeah it's good," Robinson said.
"I think in all honesty we probably had more blokes away than other clubs last weekend and it's probably a little bit silly to be playing around a public holiday.
"That sort of hurt us last week, we had a really young team and if we had a couple more experienced blokes out there we could've got the job done.
"But it's really good to have everyone back and I think this will be close to our team for the rest of the year now.
"It's good to have Mac Webster back, he's back for uni and just having him around the training paddock has been good."
The inclusion of talent into the first grade side has meant a number of players have dropped back to second grade this weekend.
Robinson said it was good to have the depth of talent at the Blues and he admitted he was looking forward to seeing the competition for spots over the coming weeks.
"We've got a bit of depth now as well," he said.
"We had to push five or six blokes back into two's this week and hopefully it can start putting a bit of pressure on spots as well which is obviously good.
"Bit of competition for your spot it sort of makes you have a bit of pride in your wicket and your performance.
"A little bit of healthy competition in the club is going to be really positive for us going into the last month of the season."
The Blues currently sit only two wins behind second-placed side Wagga RSL however Robinson said their immediate aim was to purely secure a top-four finish.
"Results have got to go everyone's way and this week its just really important to get the buffer on St Micks to get three wins in front of them and all but lock in a top-four finals spot," he said.
"Then we have just got to play good cricket in the last month, if results go our way and all that sort of stuff then that's really good.
"But we have just got to make sure we hit the ground running come the first week of finals."
The Saints enter the clash with some questionable form after having failed to score over 100 runs since returning from the Christmas break.
Although the Saints are in a bit of a form slump, Robinson said that any side with a player of Beck Frostick's ability is capable of putting up quite a challenge.
"They've got a couple of really good cricketers," he said.
"Beck's the leading run-scorer in the comp and both with the bat and ball he's pretty dangerous.
"We gave him a little chance the first time we played them and then he didn't play the second game.
"We need to make sure we do all the little things right and even if it's just nullifying him a little bit, that will go a fair way to winning the game."
