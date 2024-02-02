Starr backing Kooringal to continue their winning form in coming weeks

Kooringal all-rounder Hamish Starr is confident the Colts can finish the regular season with a couple of important victories as they look to secure a top-two finish.
Currently the Colts sit two wins behind Wagga RSL with four games remaining before the start of finals and Starr believes the next three weeks are going to be extremely importantly.
"We've got four games left and the next three games are going to be pretty crucial for us I reckon," Starr said.
"We've got Lake Albert into St Micks and RSL and it could come down to that game against RSL before the last week to lock in that top two finish, that'd be perfect because then you are only one win away from the big dance.
"Not to put too much pressure on us, but the next three weeks are pretty crucial and to get those three wins would be good."
The Colts are coming off back-to-back wins against South Wagga and Starr said it was good to see the side back in some winning form after a topsy turvy start to the season.
"It's always good to be winning," he said.
"It's a lot of pressure on Sam (Gainsford), but he's just in good nick at the moment and he just shows the class of the player he is.
"He just keeps churning out runs and he's one of those blokes that are good to bat with as he's always so calm at the crease and it's helped out a lot of the other blokes.
"Shauny Smith is starting to come along nicely towards the back end of the year and it's good to see those two going at it, hopefully a few of us other boys can chip in and keep up those good totals."
Gainsford led the Colts to victory over the weekend against the Blues scoring an incredible 144no which guided them to a strong total of 7-275.
It's been a couple of difficult seasons for the Colts skipper who has spent a fair bit of time on the sidelines through injury and Starr said it was fantastic to see him finally have some luck on his side.
"It's good to finally see him string some games together," he said.
"He's always had the ability but the last two years it's just been injury after injury.
"Touch wood he can get through the year unscathed and we can make good push for a premiership at the end of the year."
The Bulls will be a dangerous opponent for the Colts this weekend having notched up an impressive win a few weeks ago against the Saints while also being competitive against ladder leaders Wagga City in recent weeks.
Starr believed that the Bulls would definitely put up quite a challenge and he said the Colts would need to enter the clash expecting it to go down to the wire.
"They're sort of our bogey team I think," he said.
"They are one of those teams that if they get you into a dogfight they are up for it and if we don't come in with our A game then they are every chance of knocking us over.
"The comp is just so even this year I reckon and one little bad moment in a game can really turn the game.
"The boys have just got to come in prepared to win the game in the 49th or 50th over, we can't just expect to blast teams away because there are no teams in the comp you can blast away this year I don't think."
